IVCC joins statewide Feed the Need food drive through Dec. 1

Illinois Valley Community College is joining community colleges across Illinois this fall to address food insecurity and provide vital support to students and their communities. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College is joining community colleges statewide in the second annual Feed the Need Campus Food Drive to fight food insecurity.

The drive, running through Dec. 1, collects nonperishable food and toiletries for local pantries and campus food banks. Participating colleges compete for a plaque awarded to the campus collecting the most items.

IVCC’s Eagles Peak Food Pantry has seen growing demand since opening in 2023, with a record 430 visits in September. Donations come from partners including Riverbend Food Bank, Hy-Vee, United Way of Illinois Valley, community members, and IVCC employees.

Students, faculty, staff and community members can donate items such as rice, canned goods, shampoo, deodorant and dish soap at a collection box outside the Counseling Office, CTC 202.

The college with the highest collection total will be honored at the Illinois Community College Board meeting in January 2026.

“Feed the Need represents the mission of community colleges—meeting students where they are, addressing real challenges, and building stronger communities together,” said ICCB Board Chair Dr. Sylvia Jenkins