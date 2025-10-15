Gamma Phi chapter welcomes five new members

Illinois State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International's Gamma Phi Chapter president Kelly Kessel (left) and chapter member Alice Ehmen (Photo provided by Sarah Clark )

The Gamma Phi Chapter of the Illinois State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently welcomed five new members during its September and October meetings.

The new members are April Roth, Katie Lawrence, Shelley Gorenz, Sydney Kasperski, and Sarah McCooley.

The chapter also honored longtime member Alice Ehmen for 50 years of Delta Kappa Gamma membership. Ehmen was presented a commemorative 50-year pin in recognition for her dedication and service. The pin was presented by Kelly Kessel, Gamma Phi Chapter president and Ehmen’s granddaughter.

Gamma Phi is a local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. The society’s mission is to promote the personal and professional growth of women educators and education excellence. The chapter includes current and retired area teachers.

The Illinois State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Gamma Phi Chapter's new members (Photo provided by Sarah Clark )