Princeton Rotary Club accepting Love Our Community grant applications

The Rotary Club of Princeton recently announced that applications are available for its Love Our Community grant. (Derek Barichello)

The goal again this year – as funds permit – is to present 10 $1,000 awards to area nonprofit organizations. Princeton Rotary said it appreciates the time and resources local organizations put forth to serve and grow local communities, and this is one way to acknowledge them and give back to support their causes.

The applications are due Jan. 31 and available online at princetonrotaryclub.com under the “resources” tab. The recipients will be notified when selected. The grants will also be awarded by the end of April.

The Rotary Club of Princeton’s goal is to model service above self, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through business, professional and community leaders’ fellowship.