Lila Coleman, Landin Stillwell area’s best at Amboy Columbus Day Invite: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys cross country

Somonauk 10th in Amboy: At Amboy’s Columbus Day Invitational on Monday, Somonauk/Leland was 10th and Marquette 17th of 18 full teams.

Bobcats senior Landin Stillwell ran to a fifth-place finish in 15:39.1, while teammates Caden Hamer (28th, 17:08.6) and Ginnar Swenson (43rd, 17:49.0) also finished in the top 50 of a 151-runner field.

Mackinnley Thompson (53rd, 18:06.5) and Guy Runyon (78th, 18:52.0) were the top finishers for Marquette.

Girls cross country

Seneca 10th in Columbus Day Invite: At Amboy’s Columbus Day Invitational on Monday, Seneca placed 10th as a team in a field of 15 led by senior Lily Mueller’s 27th-place run of 20 minutes, 42.0 seconds.

Seneca’s Lila Coleman (33rd, 21:21.9), Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour (54th, 22:32.7), Seneca’s Talia Jenkins (65th, 23:19.6) and Somonauk/Leland’s Emma Rominski (72nd, 23:53.2) aalso placed in the top 75 of the 125-runner field.

Seneca senior Lily Mueller (Brian Hoxsey)

Girls volleyball

Seneca 1-0, Marquette 1-1, Woodland 0-1 at TCC: At the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville, tournament play opened up with Seneca, St. Bede, Dwight and top-seeded Henry-Senachwine advancing to Tuesday’s championship semifinals.

The No. 3-seeded Fighting Irish punched their ticket with a 25-22, 25-22 victory over host Putnam County and will play St. Bede.

Dwight, the fifth seed, pulled off a mild upset of No. 4 Midland, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20. Next up for the Trojans are the top-seeded Mallards.

Marquette went 1-1 with a play-in victory over Woodland, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, followed by a straight-sets loss to St. Bede, 26-24, 25-18.

Marquette will play Putnam County in the consolation bracket on Wednesday. Woodland will face Lowpoint-Washburn in Wednesday’s ninth-place match.

Boys soccer

Rochelle 4, Ottawa 3: At Rochelle, the visiting Pirates suffered the Interstate 8 Conference defeat.

Ottawa is now 10-10 on the season, 3-7 in the I-8.