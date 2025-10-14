Bureau County property transfers Sept. 16-30, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Sept. 16, 2025

DLM 1432 LLC to ANR Pipeline Company, warranty deed, part of Section 5 in Westfield Township, $1,908,000.

Gene Katkus (decd), Deborah Katkus, Scott Katkus, Pamela Manassero and Michelle Scott to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 118 and part of Lot 2 in Block 118 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $23,000.

Jerry Richards (decd) and Jerry Richards Trask to John and Sarah French, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 118 and part of Lot 2 in Lot 118 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $23,000.

Christopher Earhart to Christopher and Jonathon Dewey, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Connolly’s County Clare Addition in Cherry, $172,000.

Sept. 17, 2025

Robert Leclercq (AIF), M Duane Leclercq and Robert Leclercq to Marjorie Russell, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 30 and part of Lot 6 in Block 30 in Spring Valley, $130,000.

Kody Thomas to Angelina Fuentes, warranty deed, parts of Section 32 in Greenville Township, $208,000.

Marquette Bank (tr) and Marquette Bank Trust #16007 to Andrew and Debra Kunkel, trustees’ deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 4 in Seaton Brothers First Addition in Seatonville, $35,000.

Sept. 18, 2025

Kelsey Stash to Jacob Bruns, warranty deed, parts of Lot 42 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $87,500.

Nanette Crawford and Teryl Volant Destri to Timothy Bott, part of Lot 4 in Block 8 in Ladd, $77,000.

Deborah Redhair to Austin Jeanblanc, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 18 in Sheffield, $5,500.

SCE USA Inc. to DVK Princeton LLC, warranty deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Princeton Tech Park Phase 1, $1,100,000.

Sept. 19, 2025

Michelle Krolak (decd), James Krolak and Janelle Marks (POA) to Angelina Pinter, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Block 34 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $25,000.

Debra Whitley to Mary and Thomas Day, joint tenancy deed, Lot 25 in Sherwood Glen Subdivision, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $400,000.

Debi and John Greene to Kayleigh Fusinatto and John McKirgan, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Greene Subdivision, $365,000.

Kathleen Torri to Jorge Antonio Cabezas Torres, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Selby Township, $30,000.

Rebecca and Steven Andrews to Donald Andrews (decd) and Marietta Andrews (tr), warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Macon Township, $25,726.

Sept. 22. 2025

Mary Giacobozzi (decd), Michael Kastigar and Sandra Rapp to Chris Seremak, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 9 in Seatonville, $56,000.

Robert Harras (tr), Valerie Horras (tr), Robert Horras Trust and Valerie Horras Trust to Kendra and Peter Reviglio, trustees’ deed, Lot 27 in Hudson West Addition (Phase 111) in Princeton, $100,000.

Sept. 23, 2025

Laurie Wilson to Steven Lewis Sr. and Isabelle Lundgren, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 22 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $134,000.

David and Debra Faber to John and Meg Hettinga, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Oak Ridge Subdivision Phase I, SE, Sec 19-16-9, in Princeton, $369,000.

Ruth Howes to David and Debra Faber, joint tenancy deed, Lot 76 in Robert E. Bird’s Haven Addition in Princeton, $185,000.

Sept. 24, 2025

Erica Burgess and James Tipton to Edward Cunningham, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 3 in Glenn’s Addition in Spring Valley, $189,000.

Janet Garrett to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 26 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $82,000.

Troy Torri (POA), Louise Torri and Thomas Torri to Gregory Rounds, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 126 and part of Lot 15 in Block 126 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $210,000.

Sept. 25, 2025

Rutilio Castaneda Sr. to Raquel Hermosillo Properties LLC, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Bird Haven East Subdivision in Princeton and Lots 7 and 8 in Block 12 in West Addition in Princeton, $810,000.

Carl Golden, Chris Golden and Vern Golden to Brandan Bertrand, warranty deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Hollowayville, $78,000.

Amanda Vincent to Colton Erven, warranty deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 6 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $174,000.

Linda Manning to Ellen Day, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Downey Subdivision in Princeton, $167,500.

Sept. 26, 2025

Dolores Croissant (decd), Dan Croissant (ex), Randy Croissant (ex) and Jeri Etscheid (ex) to Carolyn and Randy Croissant, executor deed, Lot 18 in Meadows Unit of Granfield Acres in Ladd, $255,000.

Sept. 29, 2025

John Akural to Jonathon Zembrzuski, warranty deed, Lot 23 in Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $60,000.

John Akural to Maria and Oscar Sanchez, joint tenancy deed, Lot 9 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $37,000.

Peoria Land Venture LLC to James Laslo, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Selby Township and parts of Section 30 in Selby Township, $777,750.

Steven Devore (AIF), Mark Devore, Roland Devore and Steven Devore to Lori and Thomas Clark, warranty deed, parts of Lot 8 in Princeton, $6,000.

Sept. 30, 2025

Lisa Krasinski (tr), David Miller (tr) and Richard Miller Trust to Hideaway Property Management LLC, warranty deed, Lot 21 in Block 20 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $80,000.