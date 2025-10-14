Bureau County property transfers Sept. 1-15, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Sept. 2, 2025

Norman Wessel (tr) and Norman Wessel Trust to Angela Burrows, trustees’ deed, Lot 3R in Hideaway Estates Condominium Phase I in Princeton, $200,000.

Gabriela and Sarah Hudson to Kristin Toussaint, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 67 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $150,000.

Sept. 3, 2025

James Noonan Jr. (decd), Aimee Noonan, Gary Noonan and Riley Noonan to Bernard and Nicole Larsen, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Johnson’s Third Subdivision in Spring Valley, $256,000.

Bureau County Sheriff, Seattle Bank and Mary Tully (decd) to Dane Colby, sheriff deed, part of Section 24 in Indiantown Township, $82,900.

Daniel and Lee Ann Joyce to Lucas Keating, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 38 in Ladd, $130,000.

Delois and Steven Birdsley to Drew and Taylor Foes, joint tenancy deed, Lot 81 in Tiskilwa, $295,000.

Sept. 4, 2025

Mae Britt Survivor’s Trust, Michael Britt (tr), Bobby Britt Trust, Mae Britt Trust and Brenda Heavener (tr) to Delois and Steven Birdsley, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 19 in Concord Township, $266,000.

Annette Blomquist (AIF), Annette Blomquist and Dorothy Ivan to Gilberto Morales, warranty deed, Lot 159 in Banschbach’s First Subdivision in DePue, $75,000.

Sept. 5, 2025

Melissa Kern to Tyler Brewick, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 6 in James H. Seaton’s Third Addition in Seatonville, $122,500.

Alan Merkel to Mark Tijerina (tr) and Mark Tijerina Trust, warranty deed, part of Lot 20 in Block 6 in Ladd, $35,000.

Julio Montilla to Kaelyn Hamalle and Hayden Nielsen, warranty deed, Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Newell’s Subdivision in Princeton, $216,320.

Kent Bickett (tr), Michael Bickett Trust and Nancy Bickett Trust to Donald Hubbard, trustees’ deed, Lot 118 in Bryant Circle Unit of Bryant Woods in Princeton, $28,000.

Wyanet Locker Inc. to Scott Sabin, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Wyanet Township, $130,000.

Sept. 8, 2025

Carter Piercy to Julio Lopez and Alexandra Saturn, warranty deed, Lot 31 in Block 8 in Johnson’s Second Subdivision in Spring Valley, $210,000.

Derek Koehler to Maya Mueller, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 65 in Spring Valley, $140,000.

Dorothy and Timothy Williams to Tracie Foley, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Oak Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, SE, Sec 19-16-9, in Princeton, $270,000.

Sept. 9, 2025

Jean Plotner (tr), Jean Plotner Trust and Robert Plotner Trust to Larry McClimans, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 26 in Indiantown Township, $570,750.

Daniel and Piper Deering to Christopher Stefani (tr), warranty deed, part of Section 31 in Clarion Township, $831,336.

Christopher Layton to Randy and Shannon Allen, joint tenancy deed, Lots 3 and 4 and part of Lot 2 in Kasbeer, $35,000.

Sept. 10, 2025

Heidi and Richard Estes to Alex Schmidt, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 14 in Sheffield, $6,000.

Bruce Kranov to Dean and Joyce Geldean, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Walnut Township, $167,900.

Ronly Goldman (tr) and Virginia Matthews Trust No. 1 to Deron Boyles and Rod Renner, trustees’ deed, part of Section 16 in Walnut Township, $130,000.

Epifanio Martinez to Michael Zimmer, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Willow Bend Subdivision in Spring Valley, $255,000.

Dustin and Lacey Landwehr to Julian Delgado Ledezma, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in North Belt Subdivision, Sec 10-15-6, in Neponset, $7,500.

Sept. 11, 2025

Markus Pipyne (decd) and Susan Pipyne to Jorge Cabezas, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Selby Township, $120,000.

Sept. 12, 2025

Bruce and Linda Faubel to Cynthia and Donald Davis, warranty deed, part of Section 32 in Clarion Township, $265,000.

Barbara and Raymond Segatti to Melissa Carmickle, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 3 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $107,000.

Beverly Hall and Laurie Wood (POA) to Bristol Bulfer, warranty deed, Lots 12 and 13 in New Bedford, $72,500.

Sept. 15, 2025

Ronald Sears to Scigliano Asset Holdings LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 26 and parts of Section 27 in Indiantown Township, $629,948.

Carmen Sears Logue (tr), Jean Sears (tr), Earl Sears Trust and Jane Sears Trust to Scigliano Asset Holdings LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 26 and parts of Section 27 in Indiantown Township, $629,948.

James Carter (POA) and Shirley Carter to Bonucci Farms LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Selby Township, $510,336.

Shirley Carter (tr) and Everett Carter Trust to Bonucci Farms LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Section 6 in Selby Township, $510,336.