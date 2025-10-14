Best-Selling Author Joe Chianakas to speak at IVCC Oct. 20

Best-selling author Joe Chianakas will speak at Illinois Valley Community College at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, as part of LGBTQ+ History Month activities, according to an IVCC news release. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Chianakas is the author of a series of popular young-adult novels: “Unveiling Aiden,” “Darkness Calls,” and “Rabbit in Red.”

Copies of “Singlets and Secrets”, one of the “Aiden” series, will be available at the presentation at the Jacobs Library Active Learning Space, the news release said.

Chianakas, a professor of communication at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, is recognized for his advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community, according to the news release. He will share stories about his experiences and his inspiration, and motivational stories about the power of persistence, community, and pride.

The public is also welcome to attend the free presentation, which the IVCC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance sponsor.