Stage 212 announces auditions for winter production of “Little Women”

Stage 212 in La Salle will hold auditions for its Winter 2026 production of the musical “Little Women” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. at the theater, 700 First St.

Callbacks are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 26, pending availability.

Director Karen Lesman said participants must be at least 17 years old. Auditioners should prepare a memorized song cut no longer than one minute from a musical, but not from “Little Women.” A backing track will be provided, and a speaker will be available.

Auditions include a short dance combination, so closed-toe shoes that can be laced or strapped securely are required. Acting auditions will consist of script cuts, which do not need to be memorized. Audition materials are available at stage212.org.

Video auditions are accepted until 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Submissions must include the auditioner’s name, age, character(s) auditioning for, song title and show. Videos should be emailed to karenlesman57@gmail.com with the auditioner’s full name in the subject line.

All auditioners must complete an online form at stage212.org before attending.

“Little Women” will be performed Feb. 6-15, 2026.

For questions, contact director Karen Lesman at karenlesman57@gmail.com.