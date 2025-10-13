Old Ottawa Bars and Brothels lecture set for Oct. 19

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will host a lecture titled “Old Ottawa Bars and Brothels” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will host a lecture titled “Old Ottawa Bars and Brothels” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Historian Hank Walsh will lead the talk exploring the city’s colorful past. The event costs $10 per person and includes light refreshments.

Despite ongoing street construction, the museum’s parking lot remains open for visitors. Because seating may be limited, attendees are encouraged to reserve their spots by calling the museum at 815-431-9353.

The museum is located at 100 Canal St. This event offers a unique glimpse into Ottawa’s social history and is open to the public.