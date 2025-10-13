Levi Boggs wins DAR Good Citizen Award at Princeton High

Levi Boggs, the son of Derek and Jessica Boggs of Princeton, was selected as the class of 2026 Princeton High School Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award winner.

This award is sponsored by the Princeton-Illinois Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

This DAR Good Citizen Award is presented to a senior based on qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree. Boggs was selected by his classmates and the faculty.

Boggs says that the biggest influence in his life has been his “parents because they’ve had the wisdom to help me through various situations and have encouraged me throughout my life.”

Throughout high school, he has been involved in band, choir, soccer, tennis, jazz band, Madrigals, symphonic band, and Star Spangled Singers, and Princeton Community Band. Outside of Princeton High School, Boggs is a Princeton Club 56 member and participates in church ministries.

He has been selected as a National Honor Society member, soccer captain, low brass section leader and jazz captain. Boggs received ILMEA All District, ILMEA All-State, IHSA Best of Day, All-Conference Academics, Student of the Month, honor roll and academic excellence awards. He volunteered for various Princeton High School capacities and community organizations to earn more than 100 community service hours.

Boggs future plans include attending a four-year university.