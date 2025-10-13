La Salle library events set for October

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will host several programs and events in October.

The events schedule includes:

The Monster or Man Film Series: Tuesdays from Oct. 14 through Oct. 28. Attendees will be able to view three screenings of various “Frankenstein” films. Participants also can learn about the movies legacies.

A Ravenous Feast: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, online. Participants can learn about Antebellum Period food, literature, pairing dishes and teas. Attendees also will be able to listen to Edgar Allan Poe stories. The program will be led by cookbook author Veronica Hinke. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org and click the "Program Portal" tab.

Beyond the Screen: A "Wicked" Conversation with Marissa Bode: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, online via Zoom. Attendees will be able to learn about actress Marissa Bode's early acting performances and inspirations and the impact of "Wicked." The program is being led by Amanda Finn. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org and click the "Program Portal" tab.

Terror in the Stacks: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Participants can listen to after-hours seasonal and ghost stories. The program is open to children ages eight and older.

Phantoms in the Fiction Section: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, in the library's children's room. Attendees will be able to drop by a Halloween-themed walk-through. The event includes a book giveaway and interactive and kid-friendly sensory scares.

Tween Craft: Participants can decorate pumpkins. Pumpkins and paints will be provided. The craft is intended for tweens ages 10 to 14.

Trick or Treat Kickoff Party: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. The party features a costume contest, crafts, games, and treats.

For more information, call 815-223-2341 or visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.