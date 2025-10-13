IVCC women’s tennis wins region tournament: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

The IVCC women's tennis team won the Region IV Tournament on Saturday to earn a trip to the national tournament in May 2026. Pictured (top, from left) Makenzie Eichelkraut, Ellie Taylor, Mina James, Joyce Walkling, Phoebe Shetterly, Raleigh Leininger and Izzy Pecchio. Bottom: Grace Pecchio, Eva Cervantes, Alex Mahan and Coach Julie Milota. (Photo provided by Julie Milota)

College tennis

IVCC wins regional: The IVCC women’s tennis team followed off an undefeated regional season with a regional championship on Saturday at Richton Park. The Eagles advance to the NJCAA National Tournament, which will be held in Tyler, Texas, in May 2026.

Volleyball

At Princeton: Princeton repeated as champions of its own tournament with a 4-0 run, defeating Plano 21-18, 21-6, Mendota 21-19, 21-12, Byron 21-11, 21-18 and Mercer County 20-21, 21-12, 15-13.

Leaders for Princeton (18-13) were Keely Lawson with 27 kills, 27 points and 10 digs, Caroline Keutzer with 24 kills, 18 points and four aces, Camryn Driscoll with 44 points, four aces and 20 digs, Keighley Davis with 18 kills, four blocks, 19 points and six aces and Ava Kyle with 19 points, six aces and 12 digs.

Princeton senior Keely Lawson was named as MVP and classmate Camryn Driscoll joined her on the all-tournament team along with Mendota senior Laylie Denault and junior Mariyah Elam.

Earlville def. Leland 25-23, 23-25, 25-11: The Raiders defeated the Panthers in three sets to claim the consolation championship at the Little Ten Tournament in Serena.

For the Raiders, Payton Actis had 12 points, five aces and 15 assists, Jacey Helgesen 11 points, two aces and five kills, Liz Vazquez 25 digs and Bailey Miller 29 digs and 14 kills.

Boys soccer

Mendota 6, Ottawa 1: Johan Cortez and Cesar Casas each scored a hat trick with assists from 3 goals as the Trojans won on the road Saturday. Danny Garcia, Ramiro Palacios and Cortez each had assists while Mateo Goy made six saves in goal.

Cross country

At Sterling: The Princeton girls finished sixth of nine teams with 118 points in the Sterling Invite, led by ninth-place Payton Frueh (20:25) and 15th-place Ruby Acker (20:44).

Also scoring for the Tigresses were 27th Alexandra Waca (21:34), 40th Avery Waca (23:17) and 47th Natalie Meyer (24:22).

Princeton did not field a boys team with Augustus Swanson (19:46) placing 47th and Jackson Drozda (24:12) 67th.

College soccer

At Elgin: The IVCC women’s team lost 8-1 and the men followed with an 8-0 loss on the road.

Josie Goerne scored the women’s lone goal.

Friday’s highlights

Football

Amboy 62, Ridgewood 12: Quarterback Tanner Welch attempted four passes and completed each on to Cody Winn for touchdowns as the Clippers to a blowout win in 8-Man football at the Harbor in Amboy.

Colt McCoy rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns for the Clippers, who improved to 6-1.

Monmouth-Roseville 57, Hall-Putnam County 14: Braden Curran, who took over at quarterback for the injured Dylan Glynn, scored both touchdowns for Hall in a road loss at Monmouth.

Illini West 28, Bureau Valley 20: The Storm scored the game-tying touchdown only to have Illini West follow with a 70-yard touchdown run for a heartbreaking Homecoming defeat.

Dane Stewart rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying score, while Keenyn Richter added 66 yards and a TD.

Ridgeview/Lexington 48, Fieldcrest 6: Lucas Anson scored on a 20-yard TD catch and rushed for 120 yards on 27 carries as the Knights fell in HOIC play.

Volleyball

Earlville def. IMSA 25-21, 27-25: Audrey Scherer had eight points, 10 assists and four kills as the Raiders advanced in the Little Ten Tournament consolation bracket.

Also for Earlville, Bailey Miller had eight digs and eight kills, Payton Actis had 12 assists and Addie Scherer added four kills.

Women’s volleyball

IVCC def. Moraine Valley 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18: After splitting the first two sets, the Eagles swept the final two by a combined 50-27 to post the win on the Hilltop Friday night.