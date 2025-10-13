IVCC to host presentation on Hegeler-Carus Mansion history Tuesday

Illinois Valley Community College will explore the history of the Hegeler-Carus Mansion at noon on Tuesday, according to an IVCC news release. (Shaw Local News Network)

Anne Pesola, education and outreach coordinator, will give the presentation at Jacobs Library on campus. It will take place in the C-201 Active Learning Space.

According to the news release, the La Salle mansion was designed by architect W.W. Boyington. Built in 1876, the mansion is renowned for its architectural beauty and for the influential families who lived there over generations. Featuring seven levels and 57 rooms, the building was a site for historic accomplishments in industry, philosophy, publishing, and religion.

Next door in the library, visitors can also view a Hegeler Carus Mansion display with related books from the library’s collections.

The presentation is open to IVCC students and community members. Visit the library’s website https://libguides.ivcc.edu/library for more information about upcoming events and displays.