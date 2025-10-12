Ottawa wins $1.7M grant to replace Post Street Bridge

The City of Ottawa will receive a $1,725,000 state grant to fund the replacement of the Post Street Bridge, officials announced Tuesday.

The funding will cover the entire cost of construction and engineering, with no local match required. The bridge has been closed since 2023 due to safety concerns.

“This grant is a tremendous win for Ottawa,” Mayor Robert Hasty said. “This funding will allow us to move forward with a modern, safe replacement without placing an additional burden on local taxpayers.”

In February, the city approved a contract with Chamlin & Associates to begin the schematic design phase. Officials are now working on the final design, which must be reviewed and approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Commissioner Marla Pearson said the project will improve traffic flow, neighborhood connectivity, and safety for residents.

The city will continue collaborating with IDOT and project engineers to complete the design and move toward construction.