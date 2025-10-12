Ottawa Salvation Army Seeks Bell Ringers, Opens Angel Tree Signups

Jacob Robinson a bell ringer with The Salvation Army, stands in front of Handy Foods on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 in Ottawa. Robinson has been volunteering with the Salvation Army for six years. (Scott Anderson)

The Salvation Army in Ottawa is getting ready for the holidays.

Applications are available for full- and part-time bell ringers at the Salvation Army office, 516 W. Madison St. The schedule is flexible, but part-time work needs to be consistent.

Signups begin this week for The Salvation Army Angel Trees, which provide Christmas presents to children in need.

Eligibility is open to anyone who lives in northern La Salle County with children aged newborn to 12. Signups are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Thursday, Oct. 30.

Parents or guardians need to bring a picture ID, proof of address, such as a utility bill or lease agreement; birth certificates for all children signing up; and a Link card and proof of income..

For more information, call 815-433-0798.

