Ottawa boys golf places 8th at 2A state : The Times Saturday Roundup

The Ottawa boys golf team ended the season with an eighth-place finish at Saturday's Class 2A state tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Boys golf

Ottawa finishes season 8th at 2A state golf tournament: In the Class 2A state tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, the Pirates finished with a Day 2 score of 310 ended the competition with a team score of 623 to place eighth on Saturday.

Normal University won the title with a 596.

Bryer Harris led the way for Ottawa with a two-day score of 148, good for 11th individually, followed by Colt Bryson (31st, 154), Jacob Armstrong (36th, 156), James Threadgill (T83, 169), Joshua Armstrong (T83, 169) and Logan Cottingham (87th, 182).

Dwight senior Isabella Dinelli (left) and Seneca junior Piper Stenzel (Brian Hoxsey)

Girls golf

Dwight’s Dinelli, Seneca’s Stenzel finish season at Class 1A state finals: In the Class 1A state tournament at the Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, Dwight senior Isabella Dinelli and Seneca junior Piper Stenzel finished up their respective seasons at the Class 1A state tournament.

Dinelli finished with a two-day score of 176, good for 53rd place. Stenzel shot a 178 total to end tied for 56th.

Girls volleyball

Somonauk d. Hinckley-Big Rock 30-28, 25-11: In the third-place match of the 51st Little Ten Conference Tournament at Serena, the Bobcats (14-7) captured a rollercoaster first set before rolling in the second for the win over the Royals (6-13).

Earlville d. Leland 25-23, 23-25, 25-11: In the consolation championship match of the 51st Little Ten Conference Tournament at Serena, the Red Raiders (15-12) bookended set victories to top the Panthers (9-11).

Earlville was led by Payton Actis (12 service points, five aces, 15 assists), Jacey Helgesen (11 service points, two aces, five kills), Liz Vazquez (25 digs) and Bailey Miller (29 digs, 14 kills).

Ottawa goes 1-3 in Bloomington: In the Saints Fall Classic Tournament at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center, the Pirates defeated Bloomington (25-19, 25-13), but fell to Mascoutah (25-17, 25-17), Lincoln (25-22, 25-23) and Mt. Zion (25-17, 27-25).

Boys soccer

Mendota 6, Ottawa 1: At Ottawa, the Pirates dropped to 10-9 on the season with the loss to the Trojans.

Yorkville Christian 7, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians were blanked by the Mustangs.

Boys cross country

Ottawa 23rd at Metamora: In the Gene Jones Runnin Red XC Invitational at Black Partridge Park in Metamora, the Pirates finished 23rd of the 25 teams, led individually by Grant Smithmeyer (117th, 17 minutes, 11.9 seconds) and Kaleb Nimke (148th, 17:42.1).

Girls cross country

Ottawa’s Harstad 88th at Metamora: In the Gene Jones Runnin Red XC Invitational at Black Partridge Park in Metamora, the Pirates’ Ailey Harstad (20:46.8) finished 88th of the 216 competitors, followed by teammates Haley Sloan (116th, 21:26.5), Riley Thrush (133rd, 22:07.1) and Makenzie Blazys (149th, 22:49.0).

Fieldcrest 4th at Heyworth: At the Heyworth Hornet Invite at Centennial Park, the Knights finished fourth as a team, led by Macy Gochanour (16th, 22:22.62), Emma Martyn (18th, 22:56.18), Khloe Nussbaum (25th, 23:52.88), Emry Conroy (27th, 24:45,93) and Torgun Hovey (30th, 28:08.27).