La Salle County Health Dept. is offering flu vaccines

The La Salle County Health Department will offer flu vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Oct. 8. (Derek Barichello)

The La Salle County Health Department is now offering flu vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Seasonal influenza and high-dose influenza high dose vaccines are available for residents ages 65 and older. VFC (Vaccine for Children) flu vaccine will also be available. The Vaccine for Children is intended for children ages six months through 18 without insurance or who have Medicaid.

The La Salle County Health Department influenza vaccines are preservative-free. The seasonal flu shot fee is $25. The influenza high dose costs $70.

Participants must bring an insurance card and photo ID. Doctor’s orders will not be required. Children must be accompanied by a parent of guardian.

Residents will also be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the same time as the flu vaccine. COVID-19 vaccinations must be scheduled. To schedule an appointment, call 815-433-3366.

The Health Department strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to receive their flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine to ensure everyone is protected as they possibly can be as we head into cold and flu season.

To lessen their chances of developing the flu, adults and children need to practice good hygiene measures. Teach the importance of covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and educate children about hand-to-mucous membrane transmission. One of the best ways to protect yourself and your children is through frequent and thorough hand washing. People who are exhibiting “flu-like” symptoms should stay home from work, out of childcare and school to minimize transmission.

Remember the three C’s: clean, cover, and contain:

Clean: Frequently wash hands with soap and warm water.

Cover: Cover coughs and sneezes.

Contain: Contain germs by staying home if sick.

The La Salle County Health Department is located at 717 Etna Road in Ottawa.

For more information, call 815-433-3366 or visit lasallecounty.org.