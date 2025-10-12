Hailey Larsen named IVCC 21st Century Scholar

21st Century Scholar Finalists, from left, are: Eleanor Radtke, Kambri Fisher, Danica Scoma and Hailey Larsen, the 21st Century Scholar. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Hailey Larsen of Ottawa was named the Illinois Valley Community College Foundation 21st Century Scholar at a ceremony Sept. 25 at Senica’s Oak Ridge.

Larsen received a $4,000 award and was honored alongside three finalists at the 19th Annual 21st Century Scholars Society dinner. She plans to study to become an Aesthetician Nurse Practitioner.

“Thanks to the support I have received from this scholarship, I feel more prepared and motivated to take the next steps in this journey. I am excited for what lies ahead and the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the lives of others,” Larsen said.

The scholarship requires a minimum 3.5 GPA, college involvement, and community service. Other recipients included Excellence Award winners Kambri Fisher of Tiskilwa, Eleanor Radtke of Peru, and Danica Scoma of Utica, each receiving $2,500. Merit Award winners received $1,000 each.

The 21st Century Scholars Society, founded in 2007, has awarded more than $260,000 to 221 students. This year, nine scholars received a total of $16,500.

For information on joining the Society, contact Tracy Beattie at (815) 224-0550 or tracy_beattie@ivcc.edu.