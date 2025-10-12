Bureau church to host Fall Festival Dinner and Bazaar Oct. 23

The First Congregational Church of Bureau will host its annual Fall Festival Dinner and Bazaar from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, in the church’s fellowship hall. (Shaw Local News Network)

The event features a 50/50 drawing and a raffle with prizes. The dinner includes chicken casseroles, various salads, dinner rolls, beverages, and homemade pies and desserts. The bazaar will feature knives, crafts and woven rugs.

Delivery and carryouts will be available. The fellowship hall is handicapped accessible. The event costs $15 for adults, $7 for children ages six through 12 and is free for children ages five and under.

The church is located at 101 W. Nebraska St. in Bureau.