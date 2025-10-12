Shaw Local

Bureau church to host Fall Festival Dinner and Bazaar Oct. 23

Dinner, raffle, crafts, and carryout available at First Congregational Church

Jim and Barb Sissel of Princeton grab a bite to eat at the annual Fall Festival Bazaar and Supper hosted by First Congregational Church of Bureau on Oct. 20. The event drew residents from all over Bureau and Putnam counties. Attendees ate dinner, shopped through bazaar items and enjoyed the camaraderie.

The First Congregational Church of Bureau will host its annual Fall Festival Dinner and Bazaar from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, in the church’s fellowship hall. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Kate Santillan

The First Congregational Church of Bureau will host its annual Fall Festival Dinner and Bazaar from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, in the church’s fellowship hall.

The event features a 50/50 drawing and a raffle with prizes. The dinner includes chicken casseroles, various salads, dinner rolls, beverages, and homemade pies and desserts. The bazaar will feature knives, crafts and woven rugs.

Delivery and carryouts will be available. The fellowship hall is handicapped accessible. The event costs $15 for adults, $7 for children ages six through 12 and is free for children ages five and under.

The church is located at 101 W. Nebraska St. in Bureau.

