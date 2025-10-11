Tanner Welch, Cody Winn connect for 4 TDs in Amboy win: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

Football

Amboy 62, Ridgewood 12: Quarterback Tanner Welch attempted four passes and completed each on to Cody Winn for touchdowns as the Clippers to a blowout win in 8-Man football at the Harbor in Amboy.

Colt McCoy rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns for the Clippers, who improved to 6-1.

Monmouth-Roseville 57, Hall-Putnam County 14: Braden Curran, who took over at quarterback for the injured Dylan Glynn, scored both touchdowns for Hall in a road loss at Monmouth.

Ridgeview/Lexington 48, Fieldcrest 6: Lucas Anson scored on a 20-yard TD catch and rushed for 120 yards on 27 carries as the Knights fell in HOIC play.

Volleyball

Earlville def. IMSA 25-21, 27-25: The Raiders advanced in the Little Ten Tournament and will play Leland in the consolation finals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Serena.

Women’s volleyball

IVCC def. Moraine Valley 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18: After splitting the first two sets, the Eagles swept the final two by a combined 50-27 to post the win on the Hilltop Friday night.