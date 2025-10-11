La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski retires after 28 years

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski smiles while giving a farewell speech during the La Salle City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. Smudzinski has been with the La Salle Police Department for 28 years and became Police Chief in 2020. Smudzinski officially retires on Oct. 10, 2025. (Scott Anderson)

Mike Smudzinski never planned to become a police officer. He started college as an accounting and business major, aiming for a federal government job.

But after an internship experience with his brother Nick at the Peru Police Department, Smudzinski changed course.

“My brother’s internship sounded so exciting,” Smudzinski said. “He’d come home with stories, and I’ve always had a knack for police work.”

After 28 years in law enforcement, however, it is time for the next chapter.

Smudzinski tested for the Arizona State Police and received a conditional job offer, but turned it down. Instead, he joined the Oglesby Police Department in June 1995.

“I liked the opportunity to keep people safe,” he said. “Just protecting the community meant something big. My dad was in the service, fought for this country and I thought maybe this, being a police officer, is what I’m going to give.”

After two and a half years in Oglesby, Smudzinski was hired as a patrol officer in La Salle in October 1997, initially funded by a grant. He worked patrol until 2004, when he was promoted to detective.

“My mother always said, ‘If you become a detective, you’ll talk suspects to death because you don’t shut up,’” he joked.

Smudzinski earned a reputation for his skill in interrogations, notably securing a confession in a child suffocation case. He and his partner questioned the suspect for hours, initially charging him with first-degree murder before the case was pled down.

He also helped solve the murder of a young girl in Spring Valley as part of a multi-agency task force. Smudzinski recalled praying for guidance before entering the interrogation room.

“I’ll never forget walking into Spring Valley PD,” he said. “The chief told me, ‘Do what you do, but be cautious.’ I got the confession.”

He said it gave him peace knowing the mother knew they caught the person responsible.

Smudzinski said he coped with the emotional toll of police work by leaning on his family and coaching youth sports.

“When I was a detective, I coached basketball and softball,” he said. “I wouldn’t just go home and sit. I have a beautiful life here.”

He credits his brothers Matt and Nick for helping him process difficult experiences.

“Do some things still bother me? Yes,” he said. “But what bothers me more is the calm before the storm. I enjoy the peacekeeping part of the job.”

Even after serving as La Salle police chief since 2020, Smudzinski said he sees himself as “one of the guys” rather than a typical administrator.

He faced challenges in recent years with officer retention amid COVID-19 and the Safety Act, but remains proud of his accomplishments.

“This is my hometown,” he said. “I made myself accessible, and I don’t regret it.”

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove praised Smudzinski’s commitment.

“Chief Smudzinski cared deeply about the health and safety of all La Salle residents,” Grove said. “He was accessible 24/7 and took each crime or incident personally, as if it was affecting his own family.”

Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Eric Werden, a longtime friend and colleague, recalled Smudzinski’s dedication.

“I remember talking to him at 2 a.m. one night while he was lying...behind a truck stop doing surveillance to stop some bad guys doing cargo thefts,” Werden said. “Mike has always been dedicated to his profession and community. I wish him the best in retirement.”

But retirement won’t keep Smudzinski away. After a week off, he will return to La Salle as a laborer for the city’s park department.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I’ll still be around and involved. It’s a new adventure, and I thank the mayor for the opportunity.”

Smudzinski also plans to spend more time with his wife, Michele, and daughters Leah, 21, and Emma, 18.

“I’m probably going to make a few more road trips to the University of Illinois to visit my oldest, take her to dinner, and enjoy more surprise visits without stress,” he said.