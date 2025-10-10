Princeton students have hands-on experience to process grape jelly

Students from Wendy Frederickson’s Foods classes at Princeton High School pick grapes from the vineyard of retired baseball coach Wick Warren and his wife Laura. The students process the grapes into jelly. (Photo contributed by Wick Warren)

For the past four years, students in Wendy Frederickson’s Foods classes at Princeton High School get a hands-on experience picking grapes from the vineyard of retired baseball coach Wick Warren and his wife, Laura, just in the back yard of the school.

Frederickson said usually it is only the Foods 2 class that picks and processes the grapes, but due to the timing of harvest and the class scheduling this year all three levels of Foods classes were involved.

The first block Foods 1 class picked the grapes and the third block Foods 1 class plucked the grapes from the cluster and started the cooking process.

The next day, the Foods 3 class and the fourth block Foods 2 class continued to pluck and cook. By the end of it all, Frederickson said they have 10 gallons of juice, which equates to 30 batches of jelly that will be made.

Because of the large amount of juice, Frederickson said the second term Foods classes will have the chance to make jelly as well this school year, which they have not done before.

“Processing grapes into jelly is an art that fewer and fewer people undertake and I’m proud that my students will have the opportunity to learn this skill,” Frederickson said.