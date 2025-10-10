Princeton Invitational set for Saturday

Members of the Princeton volleyball team react after winning the first set against Hall on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton will host its invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday bringing four schools to town.

Joining the Tigresses, who are the defending champions, will be Byron, Mendota, Mercer County and Plano.

Games will start at 9 a.m. at both Prouty Gym and the South Gym and continue on the hour with the last game scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Games may start earlier than listed as the schedule permits.

The Tigresses will face Plano at 9 a.m., Mendota at 10:15 a.m., Byron at 11:30 a.m. and Mercer County at 1 p.m., all at Prouty Gym.

In other matches, Mendota will also play Byron at 9 a.m. and Mercer County at 11:30 a.m. in the South Gym and Plano at 2:15 p.m. in Prouty Gym.