Princeton High School names Elks Teen of the Month for September and October

Princeton High School recently named the students representing the school in the Mendota Elks Teen of the Month Competition for September and October.

The school selected Landon Davis and Lydia Johnson for September and Ryan Jagers and Caroline Keutzer for October.

The Elks Teen of the Month program is designed to recognize young men and women for school and community life achievements in fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming. The Mendota Elks Lodge selects one male and one female monthly as Teens of the Month. The Teens of the Year will be picked from the winners. The Teens of the Year will be forwarded to the district for the next competition level. The competition winners can compete at the state level for potential scholarship money.

Davis is the son of Jessica Pinter and Luke Davis of Princeton. Johnson is the daughter of Tiskilwa residents David and Sheena Johnson. Jagers is the son of Tom and Gail Jagers of Princeton. Keutzer is the daughter of Princeton residents Steve and Michelle Keutzer.