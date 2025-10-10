La Salle Genealogy Guild to host author Debra Dudek Oct. 18

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at the guild headquarters, featuring author Debra Dudek.

Dudek will discuss the meaning of symbols carved in tombstones. Her presentation also includes a virtual tour of several cemeteries. Refreshments will be served. Research will not be allowed during the program.

Dudek is the head of adult and teen services at the Fountaindale Public Library District. She earned a genealogical, paleographic and heraldic studies postgraduate certificate from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland. Dudek is also the Illinois State Genealogical Society book review editor, NSDAR Chicago chapter’s website coordinator, and author of the books “Stories in Stone: Decoding the Sentiment behind Cemetery Symbolism” and “World War I Research Guide: Tracing American Military and Non-Combatant Ancestors.”

The guild headquarters is located at 115 W. Glover St. in Ottawa.