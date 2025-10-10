Gateway Services participating in National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Gateway Services in Princeton will participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month to promote the importance of employing everyone.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month began in 1945. Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October as National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week. The word “physically” was removed to acknowledge all disabled individuals’ employment needs and contributions in 1962. Congress expanded the week to National Disability Employment Awareness Month in 1988.

“We are proud to be a part of this year’s awareness efforts,” Gateway Services CEO Tracy Wright said in a news release. “We want everyone to know that people with disabilities have many abilities and might just be some of the best employees you have ever hired.”

Gateway Service’s Community Employment Services program offers various services to prepare individuals for employment in Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam counties. The program includes job shadowing, resume building, and interview preparation. The program staff also provides follow-ups.

“Employers can benefit from the program by knowing they have a source of support, a resource for training or problem-solving. And usually it’s a win-win situation,” stated Wright, also said in the news release.

Casey’s Ladd branch partnered with Gateway services when employee Beth Marshall was hired in July of 2014. Marshall is a part-time kitchen employee preparing “grab and go” or made-to-order food. She said her job has its ups and downs, but she likes making pizzas. “I make great pizzas and make them the same way every time,” Marshall said in the news release.

Casey’s store manager, Jerri Neuhalfen, commented that Beth is her most reliable worker, always picking up open shifts and filling in as needed. “Beth makes the best pizzas and will often receive a tip from customers.” Neuhalfen also said in the news release

For more information, call 815-875-4548, ext. 255.