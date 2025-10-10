Fieldcrest finishes strong to top Tremont: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

Girls volleyball

Fieldcrest def. Tremont 25-21, 10-25, 25-22: The Knights finished strong to claim an HOIC victory at home Thursday.

Leaders for Fieldcrest (12-14-2) were TeriLynn Timmerman with three aces, Macy Gochanour with 18 digs and 18 assists, Kelani Armstrong with 14 digs, Pru Mangan with six kills ,and Kelani Armstrong and TeriLynn Timmerman with five kills each. Jersey Modro added three blocks.

Seneca def. St. Bede 25-11, 26-24: The Bruins fell in Tri-County play at the Academy.

For St. Bede, Nelle Potthoff had five kills and seven digs, Kijah Lucas had four kills, Ava Balestri had six assists and five digs, Lily Bosnich had nine digs, and Jillian Pinter had three blocks.

Boys soccer

Byron 3, Princeton 1: Byron won the battle of the Tigers in Byron.

Cross country

At Kewanee: The Bureau Valley boys placed fourth, while the Storm girls took fifth in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet.

Only 15 points separating the first and fifth teams in the boys field. The Storm tied ROWVA Williamsfield for third with 70 points, but lost the tiebreaker and took fourth overall.

Maddox Moore (7th, 16:44.36) and Adrian Gallardo (10th, 17:16.39) both posted new personal records on their way to winning all-conference honors.

Gemma Moore paced the BV girls’ squad with a 20:47.23, good for 14th place. She was followed by Summer Hamilton (24th, 22:34.49) and Kynzleigh Garza (25th, 22:57.43).

Girls tennis

Rochelle 3, Princeton 2: Winners for the Tigresses on their home courts were the doubles teams of Anna Ellis and Ava Munson (6-0, 6-4) and Lilly Mabry and Piper Hansen (6-3, 7-5).

St. Bede 4, Kewanee 1: The Bruins won at home Thursday with wins from Josie Trujillo (6-2, 6-4) in singles and Emerald De La Torre and Lily Soliman (6-2, 6-3) and Chipper Rossi and Elsie Soliman (6-2, 6-2) in doubles.

IMSA 4, DePue-Hall 1: The Little Giants fell in the consolation finals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Hinckley.