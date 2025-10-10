Bureau Valley’s Maddox Moore, Adrian Gallardo named Lincoln Trail All-Conference: Thursday’s BCR roundup

Princeton's Daphnie Grant makes a return in her home match at No. 2 singles on Thursday against Rochelle. The Hubs took the meet 3-2. (Mike Vaughn)

Cross country

At Kewanee: The Bureau Valley boys placed fourth, while the Storm girls took fifth in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet.

Only 15 points separating the first and fifth teams in the boys field. The Storm tied ROWVA Williamsfield for third with 70 points, but lost the tiebreaker and took fourth overall.

Maddox Moore (7th, 16:44.36) and Adrian Gallardo (10th, 17:16.39) both posted new personal records on their way to winning all-conference honors.

Gemma Moore paced the BV girls’ squad with a 20:47.23, good for 14th place. She was followed by Summer Hamilton (24th, 22:34.49) and Kynzleigh Garza (25th, 22:57.43).

Bureau Valley's Adrian Gallardo (left) and Maddox Moore were named as Lincoln Trail All-Conference at Thursday's meet in Kewanee. (Photo provided)

Girls tennis

Rochelle 3, Princeton 2: Winners for the Tigresses on their home courts Thursday were the doubles teams of Anna Ellis and Ava Munson (6-0, 6-4) and Lilly Mabry and Piper Hansen (6-3, 7-5).

St. Bede 4, Kewanee 1: The Bruins won at home with wins from Josie Trujillo (6-2, 6-4) in singles and Emerald De La Torre and Lily Soliman (6-2, 6-3) and Chipper Rossi and Elsie Soliman (6-2, 6-2) in doubles.

Seneca def. St. Bede 25-11, 26-24: The Bruins fell in Tri-County play at the Academy. Nelle Potthoff had five kills and seven digs, Kijah Lucas had four kills, Ava Balestri had six assists and five digs, Lily Bosnich had nine digs, and Jillian Pinter had three blocks.

Boys soccer

Byron 3, Princeton 1: Cayden Beaber scored for Princeton, but Byron won the battle of the Tigers in Byron.