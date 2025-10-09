Newark, Serena, Somonauk make Little Ten semifinals: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Newark d. Indian Creek 25-12, 25-14; Hinckley-Big Rock d. Leland 25-21, 25-21; Serena d. Earlville 25-21, 25-11; Somonauk d. IMSA 25-22, 25-22: In the Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals Thursday, the Norsemen, Royals, Huskers and Bobcats moved on to Friday’s championship semifinals.

For Newark (21-3 heading into its semifinal with HBR), Rylie Carlson and Heather Buhle each put down seven kills, Zoey Carlson had six, Taylor Jeffers pushed 14 assists and Morgen Hergenhahn tallied a dozen digs and three ace serves.

For Serena (which plays Somonauk on Friday), Aubrey Duffy (17 digs), Kendall Whiteaker (seven kills, four blocks), Rebekah Shugrue (26 assists, eight digs) and Anna Hjerpe (11 kills, eight digs) spearheaded the attack. Earlville was led by Bailey Miller’s eight kills and 18 digs, Addie Scherer’s four kills and a nine-assist night from Audrey Scherer.

Somonauk (13-6 heading into its semifinal with Serena) received 16 assists from Brooke Bahrey, five kills of the hands of Ady Werner and nine net deflections courtesy of Abby Hohmann.

Richmond-Burton d. Sandwich 25-4, 25-8: At Richmond, the visiting Indians (6-19) were defeated in straight sets.

Boys soccer

Coal City 9, Sandwich 0: At Coal City, the visiting Indians lost to their former conference rivals.

Girls cross country

Fieldcrest duo 5-6 at LWRB: At Roanoke Park, Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour (5th, 23:09.3) and Emma Martyn (6th, 23:28.7) and Marquette’s Cecilia Reynolds (8th, 24:44.0) finished in the top half of a 16-runner field.

Boys cross country

Marquette’s Thompson, Runyon top 10 at LWRB: At Roanoke Park, Marquette’s Mackinnley Thompson (7th, 17:58.4) and Guy Runyon (10th, 18:43.4) both scored top-10 finishes in a 44-man field at the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Invitational.