New director leads fall theater season at Illinois Valley Community College

Illinois Valley Community College’s fall theater season features an award-winning play, some wacky wordplay, and a new theater department director, the college said in a news release.

Illinois Valley Community College’s fall theater season features an award-winning play, some wacky wordplay, and a new theater department director, the college said in a news release.

The IVCC Theatre Department will stage an original work written by instructor Dr. Dale J. Young titled “Bottom’s on First 2.0” on Oct. 17–19 and the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play “Proof” by David Auburn on Nov. 20–23.

With “Bottom’s on First 2.0,” Young promises a Reader’s Theater-style romp, the news release said.

The ensemble includes Tyler Bienemann, Hope Laza, Isaac Fletcher, Tobias Burkey, Matt Masters, Sarah Masters and Phillip Goodale.

According to the news release, “Proof” introduces a quartet of compelling characters. Catherine (portrayed by Phoebe Kammer) has spent years caring for her father, Robert (Joe Ennenbach), a famous mathematician. Now, after his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions, the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire (Ellie Radtke), and the attention of Hal (Alex Stafford), a former student of her father’s. A burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father’s genius—or madness—will she inherit?

“‘Proof’ is a superbly written play with well-defined characters,” Young said in a news release.

Kammer, Radtke and Stafford are IVCC students, and Ennenbach is a community member who has been active in community theater.

Tickets for “Bottom’s on First 2.0” will only be sold at the door starting one hour before performance times. Tickets are $5, or non-perishable food donations for IVCC’s Eagles Peak Food Pantry will also be accepted instead of the ticket price.

The performances will be on 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17–18 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Online tickets for “Proof” go on sale Oct. 10. Tickets for adults are $20 and $15 for high school age and under.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. ob Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 20–22, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Nov. 23. Tickets can be purchased through a link on the IVCC theater website: https://www.ivcc.edu/theatre .

Admission for both productions is free for IVCC students.