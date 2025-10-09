NCI ARTworks to open “Season of Color” exhibit featuring three artists

An aerial view of the fall colors over Starved Rock on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception for its new exhibition, “Season of Color,” on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the NCI ARTworks Gallery in Peru.

The month-long show will feature works by nationally acclaimed abstract and digital artist Lorena Malm, local naturescape photographer Ray Cox, and mixed media artist and author Keisha Acuff.

Acuff, based in Varna, Illinois, creates acrylic, oil, and watercolor paintings. She also runs a family farm and writes. Her recent work includes mixed media pieces combining found objects with abstract and floral themes. Her art is available online under the names Acuff Creations and Keisha Acuff.

Cox’s large-scale photographs capture the Illinois Valley and other locations across the country. Known for his use of light and perspective, Cox has decades of experience and his images decorate homes and businesses throughout the Midwest.

Malm’s abstract and digital art explores themes of tragedy, heartbreak, love, and passion. Her work aims to connect with viewers by portraying the complexity of life’s challenges alongside beauty and serenity.

The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.nciartworks.com.