Streator free lunch set Oct.11 at Park Place

A free lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be hosted by St Paul’s Lutheran Church. The menu will be chicken and noodles, green beans with bacon and onion, bread, pudding/jello, dessert and a beverage.The meal is free and open to the public. There are dine-in or carryout options available.

The free lunch program is sponsored by Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions.

If you would be interested in providing a meal, contact Karyn at 815-674-3931.