Makayla Hecht records 1,000th career assist as Princeton tops Kewanee: Tuesday’s BCR Roundup

Princeton senior setter Makayla Hecht recorded her 1,000th career assist as the Tigresses won at Kewanee on Tuesday. (Photo provided)

Volleyball

Princeton def. Kewanee 25-20, 25-15: Makayla Hecht had 16 assists, nine points and four digs, while recording her 1,000th career assist, as the Tigresses captured a Three Rivers East win in Kewanee.

Also for Princeton (13-13, 5-3), Caroline Keutzer had 10 kills, 10 points, an ace, three digs and a block, Keely Lawson had seven points, an ace, six digs, six kills and a block and Camryn Driscoll had 13 digs.

St. Bede def. Parkview Christian 25-18, 22-25, 26-24: Nelle Potthoff had 11 kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Yorkville.

Hanna Waszkowiak had five kills, four blocks and an ace for St. Bede, while Lily Bosnich contributed nine digs and two aces.

Girls tennis

Princeton 7, Kewanee 1: The Tigresses won one singles match and swept six doubles matches for a runaway victory on senior night at PHS.

Daphnie Grant was a 6-3, 6-2 winner with doubles wins coming from Ava Munson and Anna Ellis (6-3, 6-0), Alice Scruggs and Uli Schneider (6-0, 6-0), Lilly Mabry and Piper Hansen (6-4, 6-2), Sylvie Rutledge and Gracelynn Hansen (6-2, 6-2), Kaylee Tanner and Lydia Hardy (6-3, 6-1), Karlie Schultz and Isla Bayer (6-4, 6-1).

Cross country

At Erie: The Princeton girls finished second with 54 points behind Riverdale (50) in the Panther Invitational at Lake Erie Country Club while Bureau Valley (87) placed fourth.

Ruby Acker led the Tigresses with a third-place finish in 20:08 with Payton Frueh right behind her in fifth in 20:12, both running season bests. Also for PHS, Alexandra Waca was 11th (21:05), Avery Waca 20th (22:41), Susanna Bohms 25th (23:10), Natalie Meyer 23rd (23:34), Lily Simpson 41st (24:40) and Emma Dye 44th (24:53).

Gemma Moore ran a new personal best 20:27 to place sixth for Bureau Valley. Also for the Storm, Summer Hamilton was 19th (22:41), Ella Wilt 23rd (23:06), Kynzleigh Garza 29th (23:35), Leah House 34th (24:04), Autumn Roth 47th (26:03), Mya Nugent 51st (27:10) and Autumn Hamilton 56th (29:07).

The Bureau Valley boys placed third with 84 points behind host E-P (42) and Riverdale (74) while Princeton (176) took seventh.

The Storm had two top 10 finishers in fourth-place Maddox Moore (16:45) and ninth-place Adrian Gallardo (17:26.19). Also for the Storm Alex Gallardo was 16th (17:47), Alex Attig 25th (18:26), Lucas Hartz 37th (19:10), Kayne Richter 48th, (20:02), Kyle Velazquez 49th (20:06), Andrew Roth 53rd (20:30), Reid Kalapp 63rd (21:19), Morgan Mahnesmith 67th (21:57), Dawson Hulsing 68th (22:06), Joe Siri 70th (22:23) and Jaden Macklin 83rd (29:05).

The Princeton boys finished seventh with 176 points led by Augustus Swanson’s 14th place finish with a season best 17:38. Also for the Tigers, Brady Gross was 34th (18:58), Allister Swanson 56th (20:39), Jackson Drozda 71st (22:43) and Cruz Rodriguez 75th (23:44).

Boys soccer

DePue-Hall 4, Earlville 0: The No. 6-seeded Little Giants shut out the No. 7 Red Raiders in a Little Ten Conference Tournament consolation semifinal in DePue.

The Little Giants will play No. 4 IMSA in the consolation final at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hinckley-Big Rock.