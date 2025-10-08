Bureau County to hold free Electronics Recycling Oct. 25

Bureau County will host a free electronics recycling event Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Bureau County Highway Department, 595 Elm Place, Princeton (Photo provided by Sharon Schallhorn )

The event is limited to Bureau County residents. Proof of residency may be required. Participants will be limited to seven items per drop-off. The event is subject to end when semi-collection containers are filled to capacity. Oversized loads may be turned away. The recycling event is not open to businesses. The event will be held regardless of the weather.

Items accepted for recycling include coffee makers, printers, radios, irons, clocks, and TVs. pizza makers, camcorders, cameras, calculators, keyboards, CD players, typewriters, cable and satellite receivers, landline phones, video game consoles, scanners, handheld electronics, toasters and toaster ovens, box fans, electric tea kettles, monitors, microwaves, Christmas lights, space heaters, stereos and speakers, air fryers, copiers, computer mice, fax machines, computer speakers, electric power tools, power cords, record players, boom boxes, tablets, CPU desktops, digital converter boxes, laptops, dehumidifiers, e-readers, I-Pads, vacuum cleaners, digital music players, and VCR, DVD, and DVR players.

Smoke detectors, stoves, freezers, refrigerators, dryers, washing machines, batteries, blenders, water heaters, dishwashers, air conditioners, and fluorescent bulbs will not be accepted. White goods are prohibited and will not be accepted.

For more information, email Recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov.