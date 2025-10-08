Shaw Local

2025 Homestead Festival Car Show winners announced

The 2025 Bureau County Homestead Festival Car Show was held downtown in Princeton on Saturday.

By Kate Santillan

Bill Squires of Princeton was named the Mayor’s Choice winner with a 1964 International C-1200. The Committee’s Choice was presented to Bill Boehning of Union with a 1955 Chevy Belair and Doug and Mary Wagner of Amboy with a 1966 Ford T-Bird Steering. Andy Valos of Hinckley won the Bill Wirges Craftsman Award with a 1969 Plymouth Barracuda.

The other car show winners include:

Class A, Antique-Pre 1959

First: Marc Vernon, Naperville, 1958 Chevy Impala

Second: Bill Uher, Tiskilwa, 1953 Chevy Sedan Delivery

Third: Curt Johnson, Wyanet, 1957 Ford Sunliner

Class B, Restored/Original 1960-1969

First: Jim Knight, Ashton, 1969 Ford Mustang Mach

Second: Dan Nelson, Ladd, 1965 Buick Riviera GS

Third: Jim Jones, Granville, 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28

Class C, Restored/Original 1970-1979

First: Bruce Lamps, Peru, 1970 Chevy Chevelle

Second: Bud and Kim Cruse, Dixon, 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Third: Mike and Tara Salsman, Tiskilwa, 1970 Ford Mustang

Class D, Restored Original 1980-1989

First: Keith and Teresa Haga, Galva, 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo SS

Second: Doug Burcham, Spring Valley, 1987 Chevy Camaro Iroc Z28

Third: Maurice Zimmerlein, Sublette, 1984 Chevy El Camino

Class E, Restored/Original 1990-2015

First: Bob Cullers, Kewanee, 1993 Chevy Indy Pace Truck

Second: Brandon Salvati, East Peoria, 2008 Ford Shelby GT 500

Third: Mike Legate, Abingdon, 2012 Chevy Camaro SS

Class F, Restored/Original 2016-Present

First: Dustin Schaill, Princeton, 2022 Dodge Challenger

Second: Jimi and Deena Reynolds, Streator, 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A

Third: Sandy Salvati, East Peoria, 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor

Class G, Race Car/Pro Street

First: Andy Valos, Hinckley, 1969 Plymouth Barracuda

Second: Mark Stearns, Toluca, 1968 Ford Mustang

Third: Chad Steart and Lori Fritz, Princeton, 1957 Chevy Belair

Class H, Corvettes

First: Larry Evoskis, Spring Valley, 1966 Chevy Corvette L75

Second: Craig Jenkins, Clinton, 1979 Chevy Corvette L82

Third: Tommy Lee, Ohio, 1973 Chevy Corvette

Class I, Imports

First: Bill Garthe, Peru, 1980 Datsun 280 ZX

Second: Lee Hewitt, LaMoille, 1972 VW Beetle

Third: Thomas Smith, Princeton, 1971 VW Super Beetle

Class J, Street Rods

First: Lauria Bass, Fulton, 1929 Ford Roadster

Second: Mike Salsman, Princeton, 1933 Ford 3-Window

Third: Charlie Chadd, Neponset, 1932 Ford Roadster

Class K, Modified Pre-1959

First: Randy Etheridge, Tampico, 1934 Chevy 2-Dr Sedan

Second: Dennis Guither, Princeton, 1958 Chevy Belair

Third: Bill Boehning, Union, 1955 Chevy Belair

Class L, Modified 1960-1965

First: Steve Salsman, Tiskilwa, 1965 Mercury Cyclone

Second: Chad Vandermeersch, Ladd, 1965 Plymouth Belvedere

Third: Jim Winslow, Toulon, 1965 Pontiac GTO

Class M, Modified 1966-1969

First: Doug and Mary Wagner, Amboy, 1966 Ford T-Bird

Second: Craig Ziegler, Tiskilwa, 1967 Plymouth GTX

Third: Doug Bass, Fulton, 1967 AMC Marlin

Class N, Modified 1970-1979

First: John Waldorf, South Elgin, 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Second: Kevin Kotecki, Utica, 1972 Chevy Nova

Third: Chris and Kathy Gomes, Lafayette, 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS

Class O, Modified 1980-1989

First: Donna Haga, Galva, 1985 GM Pro Street Truck

Second: Phil and Cammie Conkling, Princeton, 1986 Ford T-Bird

Class P, Modified 1990-2009

First: Randy Spencer, Streator, 2004 Ford Mustang Cobra

Second: Kory Rorey, Princeton, 1993 Ford Mustang GT

Third: Ron McGill, Blue Grass, 2002 ChevyCamaro

Class Q, Modified 2010 - Present

First: Martin Kauzlarish, Prophetstown, 2025 Chevy Chevelle

Second: Dana Glenn, Port Byron, 2011 Chevy Camaro 2SS

Third: Mark Bryan, Peru, 2012 Ford Mustang GT

Class R, Special Interest

First: Karl Wollerman, Sheffield, 1967 Mercury Cougar

Second: Rod Majchrzak, Henry, 1955 Ford F-100

Third: Rose Fairall, Streator, 1981 Delorean DMC

Class S, Jeep

First: Larry and Veronica Piper, Princeton, 1994 Jeep Wrangler

Second: Joe Johnson, Princeton, 2009 Jeep Wrangler

Third: Erica Whittington, Hollowayville, 2000 Jeep Cherokee

Class T, Trucks 2-Wheel, All

First: Gary Daniel, Peoria, 1954 Chevy COE

Second: Linda Danhoff, Sparland, 1949 Chevy 3100

Third: Bill and Bev Henry, Viola, 1966 Chevy C-10

Class U, Trucks 4X4, all

First: Brad Wiltfong, Marseilles, 1983 Chevy Silverado

Second: Steve and Melinda Hansen, Mendota, 2025 Ford F-150 Shelby

Third: Austin Stewart, Galva, 1979 Chevy Scottsdale

Class V, Restored/Original Trucks, All

First: Bill Squires, Princeton, 1964 Int’l C-1200 3/4 Ton Pickup

Second: Janells Happ, Mendota, 1967 Chevy C-10

Third: Dillon Bodmer, Mendota, 1928 Ford F-100

Class W, Unfinished

First: Johnny Spellman, Dixon, 1937 Chevy Coupe

Second: Joe Ludwig, Rock Falls, 1980 Chevy Camaro

Third: Dalen Philworth, Princeton, 1971 Plymouth Barracuda

Class X, Rat Rod

First: Brent Warnkes, Toluca, 1929 Ford Sedan

Second: Ryan Barr, Hennepin, 1946 Chevy Rat Rod

Third: Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1941 Chevy Pickup

Class Y, Motorcycles, Modified/Custom

First: Mike Neahring, New Bedford, 2014 Harley Breakout

Second: Bryan Walters, Princeton, 2005 Harley Fat Boy

Third: Colbert Dixon, Moline, 2017 Harley Street Glide special

Class Z, Motorcycle, Touring Mixed

First: Kory Rokey, Princeton, 2013 Harley Street Glide

Second: Skee Hartmann, Princeton, 1997 Honda Valkyrie

Third: Steve Joiner, Princeton, 2011 Harley Road King classic

Class AA, Motorcycles Antique 1985 & Older

First: Dave Booth, Princeton, 1948 Indian Chief

Second: Steve Gross, Princeton, 1941 Harley WLD-45

Third: John Shofner, Tiskilwa, 1958 BSA Golden Flash

Class CC, Motorcycles, Foreign

First: Dave Booth, Princeton, 2023 Toyal Enfield Interceptor

Second: Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1980 Kawasaki KZ1000RZ

Third: Collyn Walters, Tiskilwa, 2025 Suzuki GSXR-1000 RZ

