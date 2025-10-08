2025 Homestead Festival Car Show winners announced

The 2025 Homestead Festival Car Show was conducted Sept. 7 in Princeton.
Bill Squires of Princeton was named the Mayor’s Choice winner with a 1964 International C-1200. The Committee’s Choice was presented to Bill Boehning of Union with a 1955 Chevy Belair and Doug and Mary Wagner of Amboy with a 1966 Ford T-Bird Steering. Andy Valos of Hinckley won the Bill Wirges Craftsman Award with a 1969 Plymouth Barracuda.
The other car show winners include:
Class A, Antique-Pre 1959
First: Marc Vernon, Naperville, 1958 Chevy Impala
Second: Bill Uher, Tiskilwa, 1953 Chevy Sedan Delivery
Third: Curt Johnson, Wyanet, 1957 Ford Sunliner
Class B, Restored/Original 1960-1969
First: Jim Knight, Ashton, 1969 Ford Mustang Mach
Second: Dan Nelson, Ladd, 1965 Buick Riviera GS
Third: Jim Jones, Granville, 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28
Class C, Restored/Original 1970-1979
First: Bruce Lamps, Peru, 1970 Chevy Chevelle
Second: Bud and Kim Cruse, Dixon, 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Third: Mike and Tara Salsman, Tiskilwa, 1970 Ford Mustang
Class D, Restored Original 1980-1989
First: Keith and Teresa Haga, Galva, 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo SS
Second: Doug Burcham, Spring Valley, 1987 Chevy Camaro Iroc Z28
Third: Maurice Zimmerlein, Sublette, 1984 Chevy El Camino
Class E, Restored/Original 1990-2015
First: Bob Cullers, Kewanee, 1993 Chevy Indy Pace Truck
Second: Brandon Salvati, East Peoria, 2008 Ford Shelby GT 500
Third: Mike Legate, Abingdon, 2012 Chevy Camaro SS
Class F, Restored/Original 2016-Present
First: Dustin Schaill, Princeton, 2022 Dodge Challenger
Second: Jimi and Deena Reynolds, Streator, 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A
Third: Sandy Salvati, East Peoria, 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor
Class G, Race Car/Pro Street
First: Andy Valos, Hinckley, 1969 Plymouth Barracuda
Second: Mark Stearns, Toluca, 1968 Ford Mustang
Third: Chad Steart and Lori Fritz, Princeton, 1957 Chevy Belair
Class H, Corvettes
First: Larry Evoskis, Spring Valley, 1966 Chevy Corvette L75
Second: Craig Jenkins, Clinton, 1979 Chevy Corvette L82
Third: Tommy Lee, Ohio, 1973 Chevy Corvette
Class I, Imports
First: Bill Garthe, Peru, 1980 Datsun 280 ZX
Second: Lee Hewitt, LaMoille, 1972 VW Beetle
Third: Thomas Smith, Princeton, 1971 VW Super Beetle
Class J, Street Rods
First: Lauria Bass, Fulton, 1929 Ford Roadster
Second: Mike Salsman, Princeton, 1933 Ford 3-Window
Third: Charlie Chadd, Neponset, 1932 Ford Roadster
Class K, Modified Pre-1959
First: Randy Etheridge, Tampico, 1934 Chevy 2-Dr Sedan
Second: Dennis Guither, Princeton, 1958 Chevy Belair
Third: Bill Boehning, Union, 1955 Chevy Belair
Class L, Modified 1960-1965
First: Steve Salsman, Tiskilwa, 1965 Mercury Cyclone
Second: Chad Vandermeersch, Ladd, 1965 Plymouth Belvedere
Third: Jim Winslow, Toulon, 1965 Pontiac GTO
Class M, Modified 1966-1969
First: Doug and Mary Wagner, Amboy, 1966 Ford T-Bird
Second: Craig Ziegler, Tiskilwa, 1967 Plymouth GTX
Third: Doug Bass, Fulton, 1967 AMC Marlin
Class N, Modified 1970-1979
First: John Waldorf, South Elgin, 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Second: Kevin Kotecki, Utica, 1972 Chevy Nova
Third: Chris and Kathy Gomes, Lafayette, 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS
Class O, Modified 1980-1989
First: Donna Haga, Galva, 1985 GM Pro Street Truck
Second: Phil and Cammie Conkling, Princeton, 1986 Ford T-Bird
Class P, Modified 1990-2009
First: Randy Spencer, Streator, 2004 Ford Mustang Cobra
Second: Kory Rorey, Princeton, 1993 Ford Mustang GT
Third: Ron McGill, Blue Grass, 2002 ChevyCamaro
Class Q, Modified 2010 - Present
First: Martin Kauzlarish, Prophetstown, 2025 Chevy Chevelle
Second: Dana Glenn, Port Byron, 2011 Chevy Camaro 2SS
Third: Mark Bryan, Peru, 2012 Ford Mustang GT
Class R, Special Interest
First: Karl Wollerman, Sheffield, 1967 Mercury Cougar
Second: Rod Majchrzak, Henry, 1955 Ford F-100
Third: Rose Fairall, Streator, 1981 Delorean DMC
Class S, Jeep
First: Larry and Veronica Piper, Princeton, 1994 Jeep Wrangler
Second: Joe Johnson, Princeton, 2009 Jeep Wrangler
Third: Erica Whittington, Hollowayville, 2000 Jeep Cherokee
Class T, Trucks 2-Wheel, All
First: Gary Daniel, Peoria, 1954 Chevy COE
Second: Linda Danhoff, Sparland, 1949 Chevy 3100
Third: Bill and Bev Henry, Viola, 1966 Chevy C-10
Class U, Trucks 4X4, all
First: Brad Wiltfong, Marseilles, 1983 Chevy Silverado
Second: Steve and Melinda Hansen, Mendota, 2025 Ford F-150 Shelby
Third: Austin Stewart, Galva, 1979 Chevy Scottsdale
Class V, Restored/Original Trucks, All
First: Bill Squires, Princeton, 1964 Int’l C-1200 3/4 Ton Pickup
Second: Janells Happ, Mendota, 1967 Chevy C-10
Third: Dillon Bodmer, Mendota, 1928 Ford F-100
Class W, Unfinished
First: Johnny Spellman, Dixon, 1937 Chevy Coupe
Second: Joe Ludwig, Rock Falls, 1980 Chevy Camaro
Third: Dalen Philworth, Princeton, 1971 Plymouth Barracuda
Class X, Rat Rod
First: Brent Warnkes, Toluca, 1929 Ford Sedan
Second: Ryan Barr, Hennepin, 1946 Chevy Rat Rod
Third: Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1941 Chevy Pickup
Class Y, Motorcycles, Modified/Custom
First: Mike Neahring, New Bedford, 2014 Harley Breakout
Second: Bryan Walters, Princeton, 2005 Harley Fat Boy
Third: Colbert Dixon, Moline, 2017 Harley Street Glide special
Class Z, Motorcycle, Touring Mixed
First: Kory Rokey, Princeton, 2013 Harley Street Glide
Second: Skee Hartmann, Princeton, 1997 Honda Valkyrie
Third: Steve Joiner, Princeton, 2011 Harley Road King classic
Class AA, Motorcycles Antique 1985 & Older
First: Dave Booth, Princeton, 1948 Indian Chief
Second: Steve Gross, Princeton, 1941 Harley WLD-45
Third: John Shofner, Tiskilwa, 1958 BSA Golden Flash
Class CC, Motorcycles, Foreign
First: Dave Booth, Princeton, 2023 Toyal Enfield Interceptor
Second: Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1980 Kawasaki KZ1000RZ
Third: Collyn Walters, Tiskilwa, 2025 Suzuki GSXR-1000 RZ