2025 Homestead Festival Car Show winners announced

The 2025 Homestead Festival Car Show was conducted Sept. 7 in Princeton.

Bill Squires of Princeton was named the Mayor’s Choice winner with a 1964 International C-1200. The Committee’s Choice was presented to Bill Boehning of Union with a 1955 Chevy Belair and Doug and Mary Wagner of Amboy with a 1966 Ford T-Bird Steering. Andy Valos of Hinckley won the Bill Wirges Craftsman Award with a 1969 Plymouth Barracuda.

The other car show winners include:

Class A, Antique-Pre 1959

First: Marc Vernon, Naperville, 1958 Chevy Impala

Second: Bill Uher, Tiskilwa, 1953 Chevy Sedan Delivery

Third: Curt Johnson, Wyanet, 1957 Ford Sunliner

Class B, Restored/Original 1960-1969

First: Jim Knight, Ashton, 1969 Ford Mustang Mach

Second: Dan Nelson, Ladd, 1965 Buick Riviera GS

Third: Jim Jones, Granville, 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28

Class C, Restored/Original 1970-1979

First: Bruce Lamps, Peru, 1970 Chevy Chevelle

Second: Bud and Kim Cruse, Dixon, 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Third: Mike and Tara Salsman, Tiskilwa, 1970 Ford Mustang

Class D, Restored Original 1980-1989

First: Keith and Teresa Haga, Galva, 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo SS

Second: Doug Burcham, Spring Valley, 1987 Chevy Camaro Iroc Z28

Third: Maurice Zimmerlein, Sublette, 1984 Chevy El Camino

Class E, Restored/Original 1990-2015

First: Bob Cullers, Kewanee, 1993 Chevy Indy Pace Truck

Second: Brandon Salvati, East Peoria, 2008 Ford Shelby GT 500

Third: Mike Legate, Abingdon, 2012 Chevy Camaro SS

Class F, Restored/Original 2016-Present

First: Dustin Schaill, Princeton, 2022 Dodge Challenger

Second: Jimi and Deena Reynolds, Streator, 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A

Third: Sandy Salvati, East Peoria, 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor

Class G, Race Car/Pro Street

First: Andy Valos, Hinckley, 1969 Plymouth Barracuda

Second: Mark Stearns, Toluca, 1968 Ford Mustang

Third: Chad Steart and Lori Fritz, Princeton, 1957 Chevy Belair

Class H, Corvettes

First: Larry Evoskis, Spring Valley, 1966 Chevy Corvette L75

Second: Craig Jenkins, Clinton, 1979 Chevy Corvette L82

Third: Tommy Lee, Ohio, 1973 Chevy Corvette

Class I, Imports

First: Bill Garthe, Peru, 1980 Datsun 280 ZX

Second: Lee Hewitt, LaMoille, 1972 VW Beetle

Third: Thomas Smith, Princeton, 1971 VW Super Beetle

Class J, Street Rods

First: Lauria Bass, Fulton, 1929 Ford Roadster

Second: Mike Salsman, Princeton, 1933 Ford 3-Window

Third: Charlie Chadd, Neponset, 1932 Ford Roadster

Class K, Modified Pre-1959

First: Randy Etheridge, Tampico, 1934 Chevy 2-Dr Sedan

Second: Dennis Guither, Princeton, 1958 Chevy Belair

Third: Bill Boehning, Union, 1955 Chevy Belair

Class L, Modified 1960-1965

First: Steve Salsman, Tiskilwa, 1965 Mercury Cyclone

Second: Chad Vandermeersch, Ladd, 1965 Plymouth Belvedere

Third: Jim Winslow, Toulon, 1965 Pontiac GTO

Class M, Modified 1966-1969

First: Doug and Mary Wagner, Amboy, 1966 Ford T-Bird

Second: Craig Ziegler, Tiskilwa, 1967 Plymouth GTX

Third: Doug Bass, Fulton, 1967 AMC Marlin

Class N, Modified 1970-1979

First: John Waldorf, South Elgin, 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Second: Kevin Kotecki, Utica, 1972 Chevy Nova

Third: Chris and Kathy Gomes, Lafayette, 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS

Class O, Modified 1980-1989

First: Donna Haga, Galva, 1985 GM Pro Street Truck

Second: Phil and Cammie Conkling, Princeton, 1986 Ford T-Bird

Class P, Modified 1990-2009

First: Randy Spencer, Streator, 2004 Ford Mustang Cobra

Second: Kory Rorey, Princeton, 1993 Ford Mustang GT

Third: Ron McGill, Blue Grass, 2002 ChevyCamaro

Class Q, Modified 2010 - Present

First: Martin Kauzlarish, Prophetstown, 2025 Chevy Chevelle

Second: Dana Glenn, Port Byron, 2011 Chevy Camaro 2SS

Third: Mark Bryan, Peru, 2012 Ford Mustang GT

Class R, Special Interest

First: Karl Wollerman, Sheffield, 1967 Mercury Cougar

Second: Rod Majchrzak, Henry, 1955 Ford F-100

Third: Rose Fairall, Streator, 1981 Delorean DMC

Class S, Jeep

First: Larry and Veronica Piper, Princeton, 1994 Jeep Wrangler

Second: Joe Johnson, Princeton, 2009 Jeep Wrangler

Third: Erica Whittington, Hollowayville, 2000 Jeep Cherokee

Class T, Trucks 2-Wheel, All

First: Gary Daniel, Peoria, 1954 Chevy COE

Second: Linda Danhoff, Sparland, 1949 Chevy 3100

Third: Bill and Bev Henry, Viola, 1966 Chevy C-10

Class U, Trucks 4X4, all

First: Brad Wiltfong, Marseilles, 1983 Chevy Silverado

Second: Steve and Melinda Hansen, Mendota, 2025 Ford F-150 Shelby

Third: Austin Stewart, Galva, 1979 Chevy Scottsdale

Class V, Restored/Original Trucks, All

First: Bill Squires, Princeton, 1964 Int’l C-1200 3/4 Ton Pickup

Second: Janells Happ, Mendota, 1967 Chevy C-10

Third: Dillon Bodmer, Mendota, 1928 Ford F-100

Class W, Unfinished

First: Johnny Spellman, Dixon, 1937 Chevy Coupe

Second: Joe Ludwig, Rock Falls, 1980 Chevy Camaro

Third: Dalen Philworth, Princeton, 1971 Plymouth Barracuda

Class X, Rat Rod

First: Brent Warnkes, Toluca, 1929 Ford Sedan

Second: Ryan Barr, Hennepin, 1946 Chevy Rat Rod

Third: Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1941 Chevy Pickup

Class Y, Motorcycles, Modified/Custom

First: Mike Neahring, New Bedford, 2014 Harley Breakout

Second: Bryan Walters, Princeton, 2005 Harley Fat Boy

Third: Colbert Dixon, Moline, 2017 Harley Street Glide special

Class Z, Motorcycle, Touring Mixed

First: Kory Rokey, Princeton, 2013 Harley Street Glide

Second: Skee Hartmann, Princeton, 1997 Honda Valkyrie

Third: Steve Joiner, Princeton, 2011 Harley Road King classic

Class AA, Motorcycles Antique 1985 & Older

First: Dave Booth, Princeton, 1948 Indian Chief

Second: Steve Gross, Princeton, 1941 Harley WLD-45

Third: John Shofner, Tiskilwa, 1958 BSA Golden Flash

Class CC, Motorcycles, Foreign

First: Dave Booth, Princeton, 2023 Toyal Enfield Interceptor

Second: Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1980 Kawasaki KZ1000RZ

Third: Collyn Walters, Tiskilwa, 2025 Suzuki GSXR-1000 RZ