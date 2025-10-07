Streator man indicted for allegedly threatening police officer with samurai sword

A Streator man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a Streator police officer, and the officer’s wife, with a gun and samurai sword.

A La Salle County grand jury returned a one-count indictment Tuesday against Gerald Pajak, 60, with threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony carrying 2-5 years in prison.

Pajak is scheduled to appear Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

According to La Salle County Circuit Court records, Pajak was charged following an Aug. 16 exchange with a Streator police officer. Pajak allegedly threatened to kill the officer and the officer’s wife and “the threat contained specific facts indicative of a unique threat.”

Pajak indicated he knew the officer’s residence, according to court records, and threatened physical harm with a firearm and a Samurai sword.