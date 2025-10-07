Hall boys place third at sectional, advance to state for first time: Monday’s BCR/NewsTribune roundup

The Hall boys golf team placed third at the Class 1A Cambridge Sectional on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 at Valley View Golf Club in Cambridge to advance to the state tournament. (Photo provided by Mason Kimberley)

Boys golf

At Cambridge: Hall placed third as a team at the Class 1A Cambridge Sectional at Valley View Golf Course to advance to the IHSA State finals this weekend at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

It’s the first Hall boys golf team to qualify for state.

“It’s truly an honor for myself and the kids to make history for our school,” Hall coach Mason Kimberley said. “It may not have been our best regular season ever, but all the players kept pushing themselves to play their best golf at the right time, and it paid off.”

Riverdale won the team title with a 312, while Fulton (312) and Hall (324) also advanced.

“I feel honored to be a part of the first ever Hall golf team to make state,” Hall senior Clayton Fusinetti said. “I feel the team had a rough start, probably nerves kicking in. What really matters is that we locked in and finished strong.”

Fusinetti led the Red Devils at 80 with Noah Plym and Johnni Escatel adding 81s, Joseph Perez an 82 and Jimmie Jablonski (87) rounding out the Hall scorers with Luke Bryant adding a 97.

“There were some holes at Valley View that if you don’t play them the right way, it’s easy to make a big number, but we played those holes smart and got through them relatively unscathed, which was huge for us,” Kimberley said.

The Red Devils will be joined by Bureau Valley senior Wyatt Novotny, who punched his ticket back to state, tying for fifth place with a 3-over 75.

“As always, the goal at the start of the year is to make state, so that’s always a good thing to check that off your list,” Novotny said. “I played well all day today and hit the ball very well. Just a tough last four holes, but overall very proud of myself and how I handled the pressure.”

Henry-Senachwine senior Carson Rowe shot a 78, but did not advance out of a five-man playoff for the final three spots at state. Landon Harbison (87), Jacob Miller (89) and Ben Meachum (94) rounded out the scores for the Mallards (348), who placed ninth.

Princeton senior Jackson Mason tied for 29th with a round of 82, but did not advance.

For St. Bede, freshman Jacob Flavin tied for 63rd with an 88 while senior Caden Carls finished 95th at 96.

Fieldcrest’s Eli Gerdes (80) and Carter Senko (85), Earlville’s Aaden Browder (82), Mendota’s Brody Hartt (91) and Amboy’s Chase Montavon (95) also did not advance.

Wyatt Novotny (Photo provided by BVHS)

Girls golf

At Pontiac: St. Bede seniors Anna Cyrocki led all area golfers with a round of 96 to place 37th at the 1A Pontiac Sectional at Wolf Creek Golf Course.

Also for St. Bede, Mae Haegenbuch shot a 103 to tie for 67th and freshman Aliyanna Arteaga shot a 104 for 73rd.

Princeton’s Hanna Claiborne was one of eight golfers to shoot an even 100 to tie 53rd place. Teammate Illyana Jones was one stroke behind at 101 to place 61st.

Volleyball

IVC def. Princeton 25-15, 25-12: Danika Burden, Keely Lawson and Caroline Keutzer each had three kills as the Tigresses fell in nonconference play in Chillicothe.

Ava Kyle led Princeton with six digs and matched Camryn Driscoll with a team-high four points.

Stark County def. Bureau Valley 25-17, 25-22: The Rebels swept the Storm in straight sets in Lincoln Trail Conference play.

Storm leaders were Libby Endress with eight digs, six assists, three kills, four points and three aces, Brynley Doty with nine digs, four kills, five points and two aces and Maddie Wetzell with five kills.