Fall Fun Week runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 18 in Granville

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a free Fall Fun Week from Tuesday, Oct. 14, through Saturday, Oct. 18, at the library’s Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

Attendees will take pictures in front of a specially designed fall-themed photo backdrop. Participants will also receive a complimentary keepsake. The keepsakes include a glow stick charm bracelet and a laser-engraved wooden pendant. Due to limited supplies, the keepsakes will be distributed first-come, first-served.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.