Fall Fun Week runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 18 in Granville

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a free Fall Fun Week from Tuesday, Oct. 14, through Saturday, Oct. 18, at the library’s Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

By Kate Santillan

Attendees will take pictures in front of a specially designed fall-themed photo backdrop. Participants will also receive a complimentary keepsake. The keepsakes include a glow stick charm bracelet and a laser-engraved wooden pendant. Due to limited supplies, the keepsakes will be distributed first-come, first-served.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.

