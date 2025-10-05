Streator boys soccer captures second win, Fieldcrest football captures first: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys soccer

Streator 2, East Peoria 0: At the James Street Rec Area on Saturday, the host Bulldogs (2-17) earned their second victory of the season by shutting out East Peoria.

Scoring the goals for Streator were Kam Darrow and Mason Decker.

La Salle-Peru 3, Serena 1: At Serena, the host Huskers tied the game on a Easton Bucz goal (Justin Delgado assist) just before halftime, but lost the nonconference regular-season finale.

Serena is 7-12-3 heading into the Little Ten Conference.

Football

Fieldcrest 48, Walther Christian 0: At Melrose Park, the visiting Knights (1-5) picked up their first win of the season.

Noah Anson had 92 yards from scrimmage, including a 60-yard touchdown reception. Zach Overocker added two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdowns, Kash Klendworth was 6-of-9 passing for 1123 yards and three touchdowns, and Lucas Anson rushed for 102 yards and a TD and added three catches for 21 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Tony Stalter recorded two quarterback sacks, and Grant Hakes had two tackles for loss.

Boys cross country

Stillwell 6th at Mane Event: At Lisle Community Park, Somonauk/Leland saw Landin Stillwell (16:59.05) place sixth and Caden Hamer (18:48.11) finish 36th in the 173-runner Lisle Mane Event.

Girls cross country

Fieldcrest runs in Elmwood: At Maple Lane Country Club, Fieldrest’s Emma Martyn (23:47.6) placed 103rd in a field of 180 for the Knights’ top finish at the Elmwood Invitational.