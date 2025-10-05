Stage 212 unveils 2026 season with Theme ‘Nostalgia Reimagined’

Directors for Stage 212's 2026 season are (l-r) Karen Lesman, Deb Lenhausen, Doug Bartelt and Dave Roden. (Photo provided by Festival 56)

Stage 212 in Princeton announced its 2026 season, “Nostalgia Reimagined: Escaping Into Connection,” featuring four diverse productions exploring connection, memory, and imagination.

The season opens in winter with the musical “Little Women,” directed by Karen Lesman. Spring brings the comedy hit “The Play That Goes Wrong,” directed by Deb Lenhausen. Summer features the Tony-winning “The Drowsy Chaperone,” directed by Doug Bartelt. Fall closes the season with “The Shark is Broken,” a seriocomic look at the making of “Jaws,” directed by Dave Roden.

Early-bird season passes are available now for $65 and include priority seat reservations. Angel-level supporters can donate $170 for two-season subscriptions and additional benefits. Regular pricing of $70 begins Dec. 15.

Passes can be purchased online at www.stage212.org, by phone at 815-224-3025 during box office hours starting Oct. 20, or by email at boxoffice@stage212.org.

Stage 212, the Starved Rock area’s community theater since 1968, encourages theater enthusiasts and volunteers to get involved.