La Salle County Farm Bureau hosts ‘Around the Farm’ event Oct. 18

The La Salle County Farm Bureau will host the “Around the Farm” event at Kane Family Farms on Saturday, Oct. 18., 2165 N. 3020th Road, Ottawa. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The La Salle County Farm Bureau will host the “Around the Farm” event at Kane Family Farms on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2165 N. 3020th Road, Ottawa.

Activities will run from 10 a.m. to noon, giving community members a chance to explore farm life and agriculture.

Tickets must be picked up in advance at the Farm Bureau office, 1691 N. 31st Road, Ottawa, by Friday, Oct. 17. Limited tickets are available.

The first 50 Farm Bureau members to register will receive free tickets, up to four per member. After that, tickets cost $5 for members and $8 for nonmembers.