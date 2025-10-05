IVCC sets registration session for Spring 2026 welding classes

Illinois Valley Community College will hold a registration session for its Spring 2026 welding courses on Dec. 2. (Brandon Clark)

Illinois Valley Community College will hold a registration session for its Spring 2026 welding courses on Dec. 2.

The session runs from 3 to 5 p.m. in room CTC 123. Prospective students must attend to register, but those unable to attend can still contact the college.

No prior welding experience is required. Instructors tailor instruction to each student’s skill level in small classes using advanced equipment and a large fabrication lab.

Flexible schedules accommodate students with varying commitments.

To sign up, please contact Patricia Glade at 815-224-0233 or welding@ivcc.edu. For more information, visit www.ivcc.edu/welding or contact program coordinator Theresa Molln at 815-224-0630.