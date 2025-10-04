1A Pontiac girls sectional golf preview

Princeton's Illyana Jones hits toward the 9th hole during the Class 1A Regionals on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

When: Monday at Wolf Creek Golf Course, Pontiac

Area individuals: Hanna Claiborne, sr., Illyana Jones, so.; Princeton; Anna Cyrocki, sr., Mae Hagenbuch, sr., Aliyanna Arteaga, fr., St. Bede.

Worthy of note: The three Bruins benefitted from playing on their home course for regionals at Spring Creek. Hagenbuch tied for ninth place overall at 96 as the third individual qualifier, and Arteaga, who shot a 98 to tie as the fifth individual qualifier, qualify for the first time. Cyrocki, who placed 19th overall with a 101 as the seventh individual qualifier, qualifies for the second time. ... Claiborne, who finished 12th overall as the fourth individual qualifier, advances for the second year in a row while Jones, who placed 21st overall and was the eighth qualifier at 102, will make her first trip to sectionals.

Next: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the IHSA State Finals at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.