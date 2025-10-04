1A Cambridge boys sectional golf preview

Hall's Clayton Fusinetti tees off on the 6th hole during the Class 1A Regionals on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. The Red Devils will compete in Monday's Cambridge Sectional. (Scott Anderson)

When: Monday at Valley View Club, Cambridge.

Area teams: Hall, Henry-Senachwine. Other teams: Brimfied, Byron, Cambridge, Dakota, Eastland, Fulton, Monmouth United, Peoria Christian, Riverdale, Rockford Christian,

Area individuals: Wyatt Novotny, sr., Bureau Valley; Jackson Mason, sr., Princeton; Luke Flaven, fr., Caden Carls, sr., St. Bede.

Worthy of note: The Red Devils advance to sectionals with a third-place finish of 319 at the Ottawa Marquette Regional behind Peoria Christian (306) and Henry-Senachwine (314). Senior Johnni Escatel led Hall with a 77 in seventh place, followed closely by fellow Red Devils Joseph Perez (79) in eighth and Luke Bryant (79) in ninth. Also scoring for Hall were Noah Plym (84) in 23rd and Clayton Fusinetti (90) in 40th with Jimmie Jablonski adding a 93 in 50th. ... Also qualifying from the Marquette Regional were Princeton’s Mason, fifth at 75, and St. Bede’s Flaven, seventh at 78, and Carls 12th at 82. ... Novotny advanced to sectionals for the fourth time, placing third at the Riverdale Regional with an-even par 71 at Byron Hills Golf Course as the top individual qualifier.

Next: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the IHSA State Finals at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.