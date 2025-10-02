Streator boys golf team advances to 2A sectionals: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys golf

Streator advances as a team from 2A Normal Regional: In the Class 2A Normal University Regional at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, the Bulldogs shot a 326 — to finish behind only the host and champion Pioneers (295) and runner-up Mahomet-Seymour (319) — and advance to Monday’s Bloomington Sectional at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Streator was led by counting scores from senior Kolden Neumann (eighth, 78), senior Brody Elias (T11th, 80), junior Jack Studnicki (T11th, 80) and Brennen Stillwell (T25th, 88), while senior Keegan Angelico shot an 89.

Sandwich’s Kai Kern watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the IHSA Class 2A Crystal Lake South Boys Golf Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 at RedTail Golf Club in Lakewood. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Sandwich’s Kern advances to sectionals after playoff: In the Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional at Red Tail Golf Course in the Village of Lakewood, Indians senior Kai Kern shot an 83 and earned one of the two remaining individual advancing spots after a three-way playoff to advance to Monday’s Rockford Boylan Catholic Sectional at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club in Rockford.

“It wasn’t how we drew it up, but I made a clutch chip and a win is a win at the end of the day,” Kern said. “I was thinking to just hit the fairway and hit a routine shot. I made sure everything was correct and I set myself up for another shot. I had some ups and downs in the round, but I kept grinding.”

Also, for Sandwich — which scored a 345 to finish seventh — senior Nolan Oros (84) just missed a playoff chance, while Braden Ballard and Finley Taxis each shot an 89.

Golfers from Seneca, Somonauk, Serena, and Newark advance in 1A: In the Class 1A Dwight Regional at Dwight Country Club, Seneca juniors Cooper Thorson (10th, 83) and Cody Malak (T12th, 84), Somonauk senior Aiden Wold (T8th, 82), Serena junior Hendrix Johnson (T12th, 84) and Newark sophomore Jimmy Kath (T12th, 84) all advanced to Monday’s Timothy Christian Sectional at Oak Brook Golf Club.

Malak, Johnson and Kath all earned spots after surviving a seven-man playoff.

Just missing the individual cut were Somonauk sophomore Isaac Risch (84), Newark junior David Ulrich (85), Seneca junior Raiden Terry (87) and Serena senior Payton Twait (87). Senior Jack Statler led Dwight with an 88.

Seneca (343) placed fourth as a team after losing a fifth-score tiebreaker, followed by Somonauk (fifth, 344), Dwight (eighth, 355), Serena (ninth, 358) and Newark (12th, 370).

Boys soccer

Ottawa 4, Morris 1: At Ottawa, the Pirates (10-6, 2-4) regrouped after a score by the visitors to score four unanswered goals to capture the Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Ottawa had goals from Manuel Saucedo-Garcia (assisted by Alexio Fernandez), Robert Polier (off an assist from Saucedo-Garcia), Luca Fernandez (on a penalty kick) and Saucedo-Garcia again (off an assisted by Leo Carrizo-England).

Girls volleyball

Johnsburg d. Sandwich 25-13, 25-14: At Sandwich, the Indians (5-18, 2-7) dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference match to the Skyhawks.

Sandwich was led by Bailey Frieders (four digs), Alayla Harris (two kills, four blocks) and Rylee Huml (eight digs).