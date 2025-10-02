40+ colleges to attend IVCC’s College and Career Night Oct. 9

Explore college options at IVCC’s annual College and Career Night, where representatives from more than 40 colleges and universities are assembled in one convenient location. Learn about academic majors, application and admissions requirements, scholarships, tuition cost, campus life and more. The event takes place on Oct. 9 in the IVCC Gymnasium. (Photo provided by IVCC)

More than 40 colleges and universities will take part in Illinois Valley Community College’s 52nd annual College and Career Night on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the IVCC Gymnasium and is open to high school and college students, parents, and community members exploring college options.

Attendees can speak directly with representatives from a wide range of schools, including IVCC, about programs, transfer options, application and admissions requirements, tuition, scholarships, financial aid, student services, and campus life.

“It is a great evening to discover what is possible and plan your future,” Tom Quigley, IVCC’s director of enrollment services, said. “And regardless of where your educational pathway may take you, IVCC can always fit somewhere in your journey. You can start strong here — get a quality education and save money — and transfer seamlessly to a four-year school.”

Quigley also encouraged early planning, noting that registration for IVCC’s spring classes begins Oct. 28.

Participating institutions include Augustana College, Aurora University, Ball State University, Blackburn College, Bradley University, Columbia College Chicago, Dominican University, Eastern Illinois University, Eckerd College, Elmhurst University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Eureka College, Franklin University, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Knox College, Lakeview College of Nursing, Loras College, Loyola University Chicago, Luther College, Marian University of Wisconsin, Methodist College, Michigan Technological University, Millikin University, North Central College, Northern Illinois University, Quincy University, Rockford University, St. Ambrose University, Saint Anthony College of Nursing, Saint Mary’s College, St. Norbert College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, University of Chicago, University of Illinois Chicago, University of Illinois Springfield, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Maine, University of Northern Iowa, University of Wisconsin Whitewater, Upper Iowa University, Western Illinois University, and Wheaton College.

IVCC representatives will also be on hand to discuss financial aid, counseling, admissions procedures, services, and academic programs.

Registration is recommended. For more information, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/admissions/collegeandcareernight.php or call 815-224-0439.