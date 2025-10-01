Seneca boys cross country wins Tri-County Meet: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys cross country

Seneca wins TCC Meet: At the Seneca Ag Farm, the Irish scored 39 points to outrace runner-up Lowpoint-Washburn (52) and claim the title at the Tri-County Conference Meet.

Seneca was led by Callum Wright (4th, 18:13.7), Liam Baima (5th, 18:50.2), Brady Fort (10th, 19:16.5), Landon Hebel (11th, 19:25.5) and Jaxson Finch (14th, 19:51.6).

Marquette’s Mackinnley Thompson placed eighth in 19:14.3), while Guy Runyon (27th, 21.25.7) also finished in the top 30.

Ottawa 10th at El Paso-Gridley: At the EPG Invitational at Furrow Farm, the Pirates placed 10th of the 19 teams at the event.

Ottawa was led by Connor Medina (21st, 17:46.5), Atlas Brown (71st, 19:52.1), Kaleb Nimke (74th, 19:59.2), Grant Smithmeyer (86th, 20:32.7) and Aries Brown (90th, 20:51.2).

Stillwell 2nd, Somonauk 3rd at G-K: At the Matt Walter Invite at Walcamp, Landin Stillwell placed runner-up in a time of 15:39.18 to help the Bobcats finish behind only Hampshire and Byron.

Caden Hamer (11th, 16:37.15), Gunnar Swenson (15th, 17:02.44) and Aidan Wesson (38th, 19:50.72) followed Stillwell across the finish line for Somonauk.

Girls cross country

Seneca runner-up at TCC: At the Seneca Ag Farm, the Fighting Irish (28) placed second, one point behind champion Lowpoint-Washbrun, at the Tri-County Conference Meet.

Seneca was led by Lily Mueller (5th, 21 minutes, 58.2 seconds), Lila Coleman (7th, 22:55.3), Talia Jenkins (9th, 23:32.4), Julie Mueller (10th, 24:10.7) and Ruthie Steffes (11th, 25:18.4).

Dwight’s Mikayla Chambers (20:10.8) placed second, while Marquette’s Cecilia Reynolds (25:38.7) was 12th.

Ottawa 6th at El Paso-Gridley: At the EPG Invitational at Furrow Farm, the Pirates finished sixth of the 12 competing schools.

Ottawa was led by Georgia Kirkpatrick (21st, 22:58.5), Sophia Hart (28th, 24:01.8), Jazmine Adams (38th, 24:57.7), Kyana Berry (42nd, 25:12.1), Makenzie Blazys (50th, 25:55.4) and Riley Thrush (51st, 25:57.6).

Fieldcrest’s Emma Martin placed 54th in 26:03.3.

Somonauk runs at G-K: At the Matt Walter Invite at Walcamp, Emma Rominski (54th, 28:33.4) and Junia Johnson (55th, 29:43.3) competed for the Bobcats.

Girls golf

Pair of Trojans advance from Dwight: At Dwight Country Club, two competitors from the host school – Isabella Dinelli (with an 18-hole round of 90) and Booklin Trainor (103, finished second in a three-way playoff) – advanced out of Tuesday’s Class 1A Dwight Regional and onto next Monday’s 1A Pontiac Sectional at Wolf Creek.

Ottawa 8th at Deer Creek: At Deer Creek Golf Club, Ottawa placed eighth in the team standings and did not advance an individual out of the Class 2A Rich Township Regional.

Bella Borowski (108), Mara McCullough (118) and Ava Ramza (121) put in the Pirates’ top scores. The individual cutoff came in at an even 100.

Somonauk 10th, Sandwich 11th: At Silver Ridge Golf Course, Somonauk/Leland placed 10th and Sandwich 11th in the team standings of the Class 1A Oregon Regional, with neither team advancing any individuals.

Top scores for the local teams came courtesy of Sandwich’s Callie Kesserling (122) and Somonauk/Leland’s Madison Taylor (126).

Girls tennis

Ottawa 5, Rochelle 0: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates swept past the Hubs in the Interstate 8 Conference dual to improve 10-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Savanah Fredericksen (6-1, 6-2) and Reese Purcell (6-4, 7-5) had Ottawa’s wins at singles, while the doubles teams of Zulee Moreland/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (6-2, 6-0), Brooklyn Byone/Rylee Harsted (6-4, 6-2) and Perla Gutierrez/Laurel Fisher (6-1, 6-4) earned triumphs.

Boys soccer

Serena 3, Byron 0: At Serena, the Huskers’ Payton Twait and Joey Tuftie each had a goal and an assist in the victory.

Easton Bucz also found the back of the net, while Tucker Whiteaker had an assist for Serena (7-10-3).

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 5, Stillman Valley 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (11-4-2) posted their second shutout in as many days.

Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 2, Streator 1: At Roanoke, the Bulldogs fell just short.

Girls volleyball

Streator d. Reed Custer 25-19, 25-13: At Streator, the Bulldogs (15-7-1, 5-3) used a balanced attack in earning the Illinois Central Eight Conference win.

Aubrey Jacobs (an ace, eight assists, five digs), Kinslee Sweeden (an ace, eight assists) and Malea Zavada each had five kills for Streator. Alexa Barr had eight aces and six digs, and Maiya Lansford three aces and seven digs.

Serena d. DePue 25-5, 25-7: At Serena, the Huskers rolled to the Little Ten Conference win.

Serena was led by Kendall Whiteaker (10 Aces, eight kills), Anna Hjerpe (eight kills, two aces, three digs), Rebekah Shugrue (18 assists) and Trinity Weber (three aces).

Newark d. Leland 25-16, 25-19: At Leland, the Norsemen (18-3, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in LTC play with the victory.

Leading the way for Newark were Heather Buhle (six kills, six aces), Myah Wolf (four kills), Zoey Carlson (four kills, two blocks), Taylor Jeffers (12 assists, two aces) and Morgen Hergenhahn (11 digs).

Somonauk d. LaMoille 25-10, 25-16: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 10-6 overall and 5-1 in the LTC.

Bella Rolf had six kills and six digs, Ady Werner five kills and Abby Hohmann three kills to lead the attack at the net. Brooke Bahrey passed for 16 assists, with Riley Lackey posting three digs.

Earlville d. Indian Creek 25-13, 25-17: At Shabbona, the Red Raiders (11-10, 2-3) topped the Timberwolves in the LTC match.

Earlville was led by Payton Actis (11 points, an ace, six assists), Addie Scherer (five kills), Audrey Scherer (five kills), Liz Vazquez (15 digs) and Jessie Miller (two blocks).

Dwight d. Woodland 25-16, 25-19: At rural Streator, the Trojans picked up the TCC win.

Tremont d. Flanagan-Cornell 25-13, 25-16: At Tremont, the Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference match.