Putnam Library to Screen ‘Great Mammoth Mystery’ documentary Oct. 9

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a free screening of the NOVA documentary “Great Mammoth Mystery” at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 9, at the Condit Branch, 105 N. Center St.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the 53-minute film explores a significant discovery in southern England where amateur fossil hunters uncovered giant mammoth bones alongside evidence of Neanderthals. The documentary examines how early humans survived the Ice Age, their hunting techniques, and their interactions with prehistoric creatures.

Viewers will see hands-on experiments with replicas of Neanderthal spears and stone tools that bring prehistoric Britain to life.

The screening is open to the public and made possible through public performance rights provided by Kanopy. For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.