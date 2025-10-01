Princeton girls have ‘one for the books’ in Three Rivers meet: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Princeton trio of Alexandra Waca (from left), Ruby Acker and Payton Frueh received all-conference honors for the second straight year in Tuesday's Three Rivers Conference cross country meet in Princeton. Acker placed third, Frueh fifth and Waca 15th. (Photo provided by Pat Hodge)

CROSS COUNTRY

At Princeton: The Princeton girls finished second as a team in Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference Meet at Zearing Park, matching their best finish at conference in 2019.

Sherrard took first place with 56 points, led by individual champ Anna Churchill, who had a top time of 19:50. Princeton was second with 59 points.

Ruby Acker finished third (20:47), Payton Frueh was fifth (21:09) and Alexandra Waca 15th (22:20) for Princeton to earn all-conference honors for the second straight year.

Acker’s third-place finish matched Zoe Mead (2013) and Lexi Bohms (2021-22) for the best finish by a PHS girl at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Also for PHS, Natalie Meyer was 22nd (24:07), Avery Waca was 24th (24:50) Susanna Bohms was 30th (25:22), Lily Simpson was 33rd (26:56) and Emma Dye was 39th (27:57).

Coach Pat Hodge said the girls had a fitting ‘one for the books’ finish the week after that being the PHS Homecoming theme.

Princeton was seventh (180) and Hall (208) eighth in the eight-team boys field with Sherrard duplicating their girls championship with 39 points.

Augustus Swanson led the Tigers with a 20th-place finish in 18:38. Also for the Tigers, Brady Gross was 31st (19:38), Allister Swanson was 47th (21:03), Cruz Rodriguez was 66th (23:24) and Jackson Drozda was 70th (25:54).

Joseph Caracheo finished 22nd (18:52) for Hall with Kypton Ladgenski 54th (21:32), Cristian Payan 67th (23:29), William Pikula 69th (24:46) and Marcos Castro 74th (26:51).

At Seneca: St. Bede’s RJ Hermosillo placed sixth in the Tri-County Conference Meet.

Hermosillo finished the 3-mile course in 18:52.3, while teammate Adrian Hermosillo was 12th in 19:30.6. Dominik Avila was 15th in 20:07.7.

The Bruins placed third with 63 points, finishing behind Seneca (39) and Lowpoint-Washburn (52). Putnam County (105) was fourth, and Henry-Midland (132) was sixth among the six teams.

St. Bede’s Jemma Finley placed fourth in the girls’ race in 21:36.2.

VOLLEYBALL

Newman def. Princeton 25-14, 23-25, 25-21: Keely Lawson and Caroline Keutzer each had nine kills for the Tigresses in a Three Rivers East loss in Sterling. Other leaders for PHS (11-9, 4-3) were Makayla Hecht with 26 assists, Keighley Davis with nine points and Camryn Driscoll with eight points and three aces.

Yorkville Christian def. St. Bede 25-21, 25-22: The Bruins lost a nonconference match in Yorkville.

GIRLS GOLF

At Lanark: Bureau Valley’s Michaela Noder shot a 112 and Gracie Phillips a 152 in the Class 1A Eastland Regional at Lake Carroll Golf Course.

BOYS SOCCER

At Mendota: No. 6 DePue-Hall fell to No. 2 Kewanee 2-1 in the semifinals in the inaugural Three Rivers Conference Tournament.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alleman 8, St. Bede 1: Chipper Rossi and Elsie Solimon won 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles for the Bruins at Rock Island.