Ottawa-area family establishes $95K fund with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation

A longtime Ottawa-area family has recently created a new fund at the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to support local nonprofits. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

A longtime farming family from the Ottawa area is giving back to the community with a major gift to the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

The new Seventh Generation Community Support Fund, started with a $95,000 donation from an anonymous family, will provide grants to local nonprofits important to them.

The fund honors the family of Joseph Aubry, who emigrated from France to Waltham Township in the 1840s. In addition to farming, Aubry was also known for bottling and selling seltzer water in Ottawa.

The donor has chosen to involve his children – and eventually his grandchildren – in helping to select grant recipients, ensuring the family’s commitment to local philanthropy continues for future generations.

“We are delighted he has chosen the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation as his partner in philanthropy,” SRCCF founder Pamela Beckett said. “And it is significant that he will involve his family in choosing grant recipients. That will ensure his fund will benefit Starved Rock Country forever.”